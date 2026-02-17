How Coca-Cola is engineering the future of marketing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the world of global fast-moving consumer goods, scale has traditionally been a double-edged sword. For a giant like The Coca-Cola Co, a vast global footprint risks being accompanied by pockets of inefficiency and blind spots — hidden corners where marketing spend fails to translate into measurable impact.

Coca-Cola recently announced that it is reinventing its marketing machine to be leaner, faster and — crucially — more digital. Its goal is to drive more impact with less waste. This latest shift is being led by CMO Manolo Arroyo and championed by CFO John Murphy.

Murphy has been reported as saying that the shift towards a more agile marketing organisation is already yielding tangible results. During recent discussions on the company’s performance, he said the expansion in margins is not a fluke. Instead, it’s the direct result of a purposeful investment strategy designed to eliminate historical inefficiencies.

By modernising its marketing and advertising technology stacks, the company has gained a clearer view of its global spend. This data-driven oversight has allowed the brand to move away from legacy spray-and-pray tactics, focusing instead on high-impact, experiential consumer engagement that creates genuine value.

The transformation isn’t just about software; it’s about structural evolution. As Henrique Braun prepares to step into the CEO role, a significant leadership reshuffle indicates the company’s commitment to a unified digital and commercial strategy.

The company needs to move faster and adopt technology more effectively to stay close to consumers — Henrique Braun

For the first time, Coca-Cola has appointed a chief digital officer (CDO). Sedef Salingan Sahin, a 20-year veteran of the company, will take on this role effective March 31.

Arroyo’s role is expanding to become chief marketing and customer commercial officer. This change integrates marketing strategy with customer and commercial leadership, ensuring that brand equity translates directly into sales floor success.

To streamline operations, some strategic responsibilities previously held by Murphy will shift to the new CDO, allowing for a more dedicated focus on enterprise-wide digital execution.

“The company needs to move faster and adopt technology more effectively to stay close to consumers,” says Braun.

At the heart of this overhaul is a move towards experiential marketing. By leveraging AI-driven data analysis, Coca-Cola is moving closer to its goal of being “a little bit better everywhere”. A more granular approach is allowing the brand to personalise consumer connections at scale, making marketing spend more adaptable to local market conditions.

The focus is no longer just on visibility, but on the quality of the interaction. By using digital tools to understand real-time consumer behaviour, the brand can pivot its strategy almost instantly — a necessity in a volatile global economy.

By formalising digital leadership and breaking down the silos between marketing and finance, Coca-Cola is positioning itself to be more than just a beverage giant as it shifts to becoming a sophisticated data-and-experience entity. As the company moves towards this leaner model, the message to the market is clear: the future of growth isn’t just about spending more — it’s about spending smarter.