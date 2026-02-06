Constraints are Africa’s greatest R&D lab

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In Africa, because life is unexpected, the resourceful spirit that you need to work in this type of market makes your job almost part of you. It makes you look at problems differently and realise that if it’s not going to change, how do we figure out a way to transform it into an opportunity?

Perhaps the best way to explain this thinking is through a personal anecdote.

I grew up with my grandparents in Dutyini, a village in the Eastern Cape, where the radio was our only connection to the outside world. We owned a single Tempest radio, powered by Eveready batteries. If there was money to spare, we’d buy the long rectangular one, which lasted longer.

When the batteries were fresh, the volume was robust and clear. But they would soon begin their slow decline. First the volume dipped. Then the reception crackled. We would then become engineers, twisting, raising, turning, even adding a wire coat hanger to the antenna in a last-ditch attempt to catch the ghost of a signal for the radio dramas. For my grandparents, it was the news and the death notices.

When the static finally won, we’d disconnect the batteries and place them in direct sunlight for several hours to extend their life. Afterwards, the radio would come back to life. We repeated this ritual day after day until every last electron had been coaxed out.

Here lies the beautiful constraint that Eveready missed. To the manufacturer in the city, a dead battery marks the end of the product lifecycle. To us, it was simply a product that needed a nap in the sun. Imagine if Eveready had noticed this behaviour, not as misuse, but as insight. It might have seen how people were extending value under real-world constraints. There was an opportunity to tell a more human story.

As a small boy I had already learnt that African ingenuity was rarely framed as innovation. It was usually dismissed as survival. We never thought of ourselves as innovators, even though that is exactly what we were.

In Africa, limits rarely provoke panic. They invite adaptation — careful, intelligent, and carried out with dignity, grounded in how life actually works rather than how it is meant to work on paper. While resources may be finite, resourcefulness is not.

Global businesses often misunderstand Africa because they confuse constraints with deficiency. They assume the absence of infrastructure equals the absence of ingenuity. The most successful companies on the continent understand that unfamiliar behaviour is rarely random; it is usually the product of problem-solving under constraints. If a rural household can coax more life out of a battery using the sun, what might be possible if corporate R&D leant into local insights more deliberately?

There is a practical model for working this way, often described as “can-if” thinking. It begins with what might be called a propelling question — one that combines a bold ambition with a significant constraint and refuses the familiar reflex of “We can’t because ...” Instead, it asks how progress might be possible precisely because the constraint exists.

Consider one of the biggest constraints African businesses face: access to capital. Despite growing investor interest and a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape, funding remains fragmented and structurally constrained. The challenge is embedded in policy, risk perception and institutional inefficiencies.

So how might we direct capital to entrepreneurs when the funding ecosystem is underdeveloped? This is the kind of provocation at the heart of “can-if” thinking, forcing solutions that are grounded in context rather than imported from markets with very different assumptions.

Take informal savings groups, known as stokvels in South Africa, already common across the continent, particularly among women entrepreneurs. Instead of dismissing these as informal or risky, they can be treated as proof of financial discipline, trust and collective risk management.

This is precisely the insight that shaped companies like Moove. It recognised that informal savings groups are common, but formal credit histories are rare. Through a “can-if” lens, this gap became an opportunity rather than a barrier.

Moove developed an innovative financing model for the African market that has spread globally. Originally designed to help Uber drivers finance their vehicles, Moove now provides revenue-based vehicle financing to mobility entrepreneurs across ride-hailing, logistics and delivery platforms. No credit check. No deposit. A path to asset ownership for customers previously excluded from financial services.

Similar thinking unlocks other possibilities: helping SMEs use purchase orders as collateral, turning diaspora remittances into small business investments or creating digital marketplaces that aggregate microcredit and peer-to-peer lenders while spreading risk.

In many ways, the difference between a dead radio and a room full of music was never a new set of batteries, but a shift in perspective.

That is the essence of challenger thinking. It means staring at constraints and recognising them as real, yet also seeing them as the very forces that shape sharp, jagged innovation, the kind that changes markets fundamentally.

For businesses operating in Africa, the question is not how to overcome constraints, but how to use them. The continent’s most enduring innovations have always emerged not despite scarcity, but because of it.

Khaya Dlanga is managing partner at Delta Victor Bravo and eatbigfish Africa.