Connection is the new customer currency

For marketing leaders today, particularly across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), customer loyalty is becoming harder to earn and easier to lose. Though digital channels have multiplied and data volumes exploded, many brands still struggle to make customers feel genuinely understood. Research shows that 80% of customers say disjointed omnichannel experiences are their biggest frustration.

The result is a paradox. Organisations have more tools and insights than ever before, but customers increasingly feel disconnected. Transactions are frictionless, but relationships are fragile. In this environment, competitive advantage is no longer driven by who shouts the loudest or personalises the fastest. It’s driven by who connects most authentically.

That is why connection has become the new currency of customer experience.

Why connection matters more than ever

Customers are not just buying products or services. They are investing in relationships with brands they believe understand them, anticipate their needs and communicate in ways that feel relevant rather than intrusive. Personalisation alone is no longer enough. What customers want is empathy, consistency and relevance across every interaction.

This shift matters now more than ever because customer frustration is rising. Disjointed omnichannel experiences remain one of the biggest sources of dissatisfaction, exposing a growing gap between what organisations promise and what customers actually experience. When interactions feel fragmented, trust erodes and loyalty soon follows.

Connection, by contrast, feels seamless. It’s the difference between being sold to and being supported. Consider the example of a small business owner balancing growth ambitions with daily operational pressures. When their bank proactively offers a financing solution based on real insight into their business activity and sector, it does not feel like a sales tactic. It feels like understanding. That moment of relevance is where trust is built and where connection becomes real.

How AI can scale empathy without losing the human touch

For marketers, the challenge is scale. Genuine connection has traditionally been associated with high-touch, human-led engagement, something that is difficult to maintain across thousands or millions of interactions. This is where AI plays a critical role, not as a replacement for human empathy, but as an enabler of it.

Used thoughtfully, AI allows organisations to design intelligent experiences that feel personal rather than generic, connect journeys across channels and equip front-line teams with real-time insights. When agents have access to a customer’s history, preferences and context, they can resolve issues faster, communicate more effectively and focus on moments that require human judgment and empathy. AI handles routine interactions so people can focus on what matters most.

Turning connection into measurable growth

The commercial impact of this approach is tangible. Organisations adopting more intelligent, insight-led engagement have seen digital acquisition conversion improve by as much as 20%-30%, alongside retention gains of 15%-25% among at-risk customer segments.

More relevant, timely engagement improves conversion, strengthens retention among at-risk customers and increases customer lifetime value. At the same time, operational efficiency improves through faster resolution times and higher first-contact resolution, reinforcing the link between customer experience, efficiency and growth.

However, connection is not purely a technology challenge. In high-noise, high-choice markets, trust is the foundation on which all meaningful engagement is built. Customers need confidence that their privacy is respected and that interactions are transparent and ethical. This is particularly important across diverse MEA markets, where cultural context and local nuance strongly influence how brands are perceived.

This is where local understanding becomes a differentiator. Combining global capability with strong regional presence allows organisations to scale digital engagement without losing the human touch. Even in highly automated environments, local insight helps to ensure that interactions feel relevant, personal and secure.

Why customers want connection, not campaigns

For marketing leaders, the implication is clear. Customers don’t want campaigns. They want connection. They expect brands to recognise them across channels, remember their context and respond in ways that feel considered rather than transactional. Achieving this requires a shift away from episodic marketing activity towards continuous, insight-led conversations that evolve over time.

Marketers need to close the gap between strategy and execution so that every digital touchpoint and every human interaction contributes to one coherent, human-centred journey.

Connection, as a currency, is earned slowly and spent carefully. Brands that invest in authentic, empathetic engagement grounded in trust and supported by intelligent technology will be the ones that stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace. For marketers navigating this complexity, the path forward is not louder messaging or more campaigns, but deeper understanding and better connection.

Thembeka Ngugi is head of marketing for the Middle East and Africa at NTT DATA.