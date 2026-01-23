The future of influence: risk, data and the human-AI creator duo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The influencer economy is no longer the Wild West it once was. As creator partnerships mature, brands are under pressure to balance innovation with governance, measuring risk while still unlocking creative value. Three critical shifts are defining the next era of influence: risk-adjusted models for partnerships, treating creators as ethical data partners and pairing human creators and AI responsibly. Together, they point towards a more intentional, transparent and future-ready industry.

Risk-adjusted influence and the creator charter

Influence has never been a flat-fee game. A creator’s ability to inspire or manipulate audiences carries real-world impact. Paying the same rate across categories, regardless of brand safety, audience volatility or reputational risk, is no longer sustainable. This is where risk-adjusted pricing comes into play — a system in which fees and engagement terms reflect the true exposure a brand assumes.

Locally, the IAB South Africa Content Creator Charter is an important tool for setting expectations and managing risk. The charter commits creators and marketers to transparency, respect for privacy and compliance with local and global regulations. Brands can use the charter as a baseline, rewarding creators who are in alignment with lower risk premiums or longer-term partnerships. Those who do not adopt these standards should expect stricter controls and possibly higher rates to cover potential exposure.

Intentionality is crucial. Brands must clarify why they are engaging a creator, how that collaboration will be disclosed and what principles will guide it. If the intent is to genuinely inform or inspire audiences, risk decreases. If the intent is purely to push sales with little regard for ethics or transparency, risk increases and should be priced accordingly.

Creators as first-party data partners

As third-party cookies disappear and privacy regulations tighten, creators are becoming critical allies for building first-party data strategies. Rather than treating creators solely as media channels, forward-thinking brands are treating them as consent gateways, helping audiences opt in to value exchanges.

This means co-creating campaigns where the benefit to the audience is clear: exclusive drops, gated experiences, giveaways or loyalty rewards that require an informed opt-in. To do this responsibly, marketers should implement consent logs aligned with South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act, the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other global privacy standards, ensuring that every data point collected is privacy-safe and auditable.

Creators who can communicate these exchanges clearly and ethically will become indispensable partners. They not only help brands collect compliant data but also build communities rooted in trust, where audiences willingly share information because they see value.

Human and AI creator duos

In the past few years we have seen the introduction of AI influencers, and while they are here to stay, they don’t replace humans. Instead, the most exciting opportunity lies in human-AI collaborations that blend efficiency, creativity and authenticity. For example, a human creator might use generative AI to storyboard campaign ideas, create virtual backdrops or co-write scripts while still being the face and voice of the content. Or they could appear side by side with an AI influencer in a campaign.

This future requires robust governance. Contracts must define ownership of AI-assisted assets, likeness rights and usage permissions. Disclosure must go beyond #ad or #spon to include AI involvement, ensuring audiences know when synthetic elements are part of what they are seeing.

The IAB South Africa Content Creator Charter already sets a high bar for transparency and disclosure. The next step is creating a guideline on the correct and incorrect ways to disclose partnerships, paid content and AI involvement. The goal is to establish a long-term standard that protects audiences while providing confidence to brands and creators.

Governance, privacy and compliance

With so much at risk, clear governance is a legal imperative. The Popi Act, GDPR and the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, which came into force in August 2024, are shaping how data, automation and transparency are regulated. Most importantly, AI cannot be sued or held liable under current law, which means ultimate responsibility falls on the human creator or brand commissioning the work.

This is why disclosure, consent logs and clear contracts are essential. They create a paper trail that proves compliance and intention, two factors that regulators increasingly weigh when investigating advertising ethics or data breaches.

The future of influence will be defined by responsibility and intention. Brands, agencies and creators must collaborate to build an ecosystem where risk is acknowledged and priced fairly, data is collected ethically and AI is used transparently. The IAB South Africa Content Creator Charter and forthcoming disclosure guidelines offer a strong foundation. Those who adopt these frameworks early will not only protect themselves from risk but also earn the trust of their audiences, building influence that lasts.

Casey Mantle is the chair of the IAB South Africa influencer marketing committee.

