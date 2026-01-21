Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Nvidia are the five most valuable brands globally

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The world’s 500 most valuable brands have grown 11% in value to $10.4-trillion in 2026, outpacing global economic growth at 3%, according to Brand Finance’s latest most valuable brands ranking.

US technology brands continue to dominate the top 10 of the global 500 ranking. Apple remains the world’s most valuable brand, with brand value growth of 6% to $607.6bn. While its hardware growth remains measured, Apple continues to strengthen its ecosystem through services. Growth in advertising, cloud services and the App Store has supported overall performance, while steady demand across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific has reinforced Apple’s global scale and resilience.

Microsoft — ranked second — recorded a 23% increase in brand value to $565.2bn. This is the first time Microsoft has exceeded $550bn in brand value. The brand’s performance reflects sustained momentum across its enterprise-focused portfolio, with cloud services, subscriptions and professional software providing stable, recurring revenues. Microsoft’s growing role in enterprise AI and cloud infrastructure has further strengthened perceptions of reliability and long-term relevance, supporting sustained brand value growth.

Google remains the third most valuable brand globally, with its brand value increasing by 5% to $433.1bn. Strength across search, advertising and cloud services underpins its position, while investments in AI-driven products and platforms continue to reinforce the brand’s central role in the digital economy.

Amazon ranks fourth, with a rise in brand value of 4% to $369.9bn, supported by its scale in e-commerce and the strength of its cloud business, despite margin pressures in retail operations.

Nvidia is the world’s fifth most valuable brand, rising 110% to $184.3bn, reflecting its central role in powering global AI infrastructure. As demand for advanced computing accelerates, Nvidia has overtaken established brands including TikTok/Douyin, Walmart, Samsung Group and Facebook.

China’s TikTok — including its Chinese sister company, Douyin — climbs one spot to sixth following brand value growth of 45% to $153.5bn, supported by global expansion and strong engagement across markets. Walmart, despite recording an uptick in brand value of 3% to $141bn, falls two places to seventh. Samsung Group (up 8% to $119.2bn), Facebook (up 17% to $107.1bn) and State Grid Corporation of China (up 16% to $99.1bn) round out the top 10.

In 2026, 37 brands among the global 500 ranking earned a AAA+ brand strength rating, the highest awarded by Brand Finance.

YouTube, climbing from eighth place in 2025, has become the world’s strongest brand, with a brand strength index (BSI) score of 95.3 out of 100. Brand Finance researched YouTube across 10 markets and found that familiarity exceeded 90% in eight of them. Brand Finance data also shows that, on average, 70% of respondents would consider using YouTube. Many of the world’s most valuable brands, including Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, use YouTube to tell richer brand stories and strengthen their connection with audiences worldwide.

Chinese super app WeChat is now the world’s second strongest brand, having held the top position in 2024 and 2025. With a BSI score of 95.1 out of 100, the brand’s all-in-one digital infrastructure — spanning instant messaging, voice and video calls, WeChat Pay, Mini Programs and Official Accounts — maintains the brand’s strength. WeChat’s brand value increased 46% in 2026 to $48.1bn, placing it 32nd among the world’s most valuable brands.

Microsoft is the world’s third strongest brand in 2026, with a BSI score of 94.7. This places it above Google in terms of brand strength, now ranked fourth. Brand Finance research reveals improved scores in key brand strength metrics — including brand reputation, recommendation and engagement — across several markets, including the US, Japan and South Korea.

Toy brand Lego is now the world’s fifth strongest brand, with a BSI score of 94.2. Brand Finance research shows that the brand has strong reputation scores and exceptionally high levels of admiration, reflecting a reputation that has strengthened over time through positive impact and deep consumer connection. Strategic partnerships with brands like Ferrari and major film franchises such as Harry Potter have further strengthened Lego’s global recognition and cultural relevance across generations, cementing its enduring brand strength.

This brand strength also translates into Lego’s brand value, which increased 59% in 2026, reaching a high of $17.6bn.

Brand Finance chair David Haigh says the commercial contribution of a strong brand is now well recognised. “A strong brand drives demand, supports premium pricing, attracts and retains talent, increases resilience during uncertainty and provides confidence to investors. Despite this awareness, many organisations still struggle to quantify brand value or explain its role in business performance. This lack of clarity often creates a gap between marketing ambition and financial decision-making, limiting the ability to invest for the long term.”

He adds that “strong brands are built through informed choices and consistent investment”.