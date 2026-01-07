Is there still a place for juniors in an AI-powered workplace?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With the rapid growth of AI technology a question arises: how do we empower people in a working world where machines are capable of carrying much of the load?

There’s a lot of noise around AI right now, but the real question for our industry is simple: how do we grow people in a world where machines can now do so much? For decades, creative and strategic talent climbed the ladder by learning through doing. Juniors built their craft one pixel, one storyboard, one media plan at a time. Now, AI can deliver polished first drafts in seconds. It accelerates production, removes friction and gives even a newcomer the ability to create at a level that once took years to reach.

So where does experience fit in? And how do we protect the development of future talent?

The answer lies in reframing what it means to build expertise.

The value of human judgment

AI doesn’t remove the need for judgment. It increases it. Just because anyone can generate something does not mean anyone can recognise what’s great, understand what will work in the market, or know how to push an idea beyond interesting to unforgettable.

In this world, senior talent becomes even more valuable — not for execution, but for setting the bar, shaping taste, guiding refinement and asking the questions that AI cannot yet imagine. The role shifts from maker to editor, coach and curator of quality.

And juniors? They still need to make things, only now the craft evolves. Instead of spending weeks polishing a single concept, they can explore 10 in a morning. They learn taste by comparing versions. They learn judgment by critiquing outputs.

When we were juniors, learning creativity meant repetition of tasks. The new generation of juniors will learn through rapid iteration, feedback loops and safe failure at speed.

It’s like training in a flight simulator for creativity. They get more reps. More variety. Better practice.

The big take-out: With the right culture and guidance, junior talent today can grow faster than any generation before them — by building the intelligence, curiosity and taste to shape the work of the future.

How to build people in an AI world

What this means is that the real learning environments of the future will not be places where AI does everything for you. They will be spaces where humans and AI work together, where juniors get exposed to the why, not just the how, and where they can test, stretch and refine ideas with support.

To build people in an AI world, organisations need to:

Give juniors real briefs, not just quick AI prompts;

Encourage experimentation and iteration;

Maintain a strong feedback culture;

Let senior leaders teach taste, not just technique;

Reward curiosity, reasoning and originality; and

Treat AI as a collaborator, not a shortcut.

AI lowers the barrier to entry, but it also raises the standard. Our edge is not speed of output any more. In an AI world, our edge is the ability to imagine, choose, refine and challenge.

Craft used to mean execution. Now, it moves upstream into thinking, judgment, context and ambition. The future belongs to teams who can combine machine momentum with human meaning. People often ask whether AI will kill creativity. I’d argue the opposite. I believe AI forces us to evolve how we learn and value creativity. With the right culture and guidance, junior talent today can grow faster than any generation before them — by building the intelligence, curiosity and taste to shape the work of the future.

AI might be able to play every instrument, but humans still write the songs worth listening to.

Matthew Arnold is chief innovation director at VML South Africa.