When did bots become the customer?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most professionals around the world seem to be settling into an uneasy truce with AI. They may not like it, some may even still fear it, but most accept that it is here to stay.

In the marketing world, that truce must develop into a symbiotic relationship, and we expect that this is what 2026 will bring. In the next 12 months, and perhaps beyond, we anticipate great changes in the advertising world.

The biggest shift we’ll see in 2026 isn’t any single AI capability — it’s how these technologies are converging. Hyper-personalisation driven by predictive analytics, AI-powered voice and visual search and conversational interfaces are merging to transform marketing.

Behind the scenes, AI will be used for real-time data analysis and decision-making. AI tools can process live metrics, provide actionable insights and accelerate response times, which is invaluable when needing to fine-tune or rework a campaign, as the data will be almost instantly available.

A step further than this is AI-powered advertising targeting and programmatic advertising. This slicing and dicing of data ensures that audiences can be carefully segmented and one type of consumer base will receive different messaging from another.

Instead of mass push marketing, there will be nuanced advertising catering to various groups of like-minded individuals.

All of this data processing, segmentation and real-time optimisation can be implemented into a single touchpoint through which consumers interact with brands: a bot.

Yet, this optimisation for search algorithms, voice assistants and AI recommendation engines could feel like marketing to bots rather than people.

This is understandable in that information is being fed into machines to help determine what reaches consumers, making marketers feel one step removed from humans.

Paradoxically, AI enables marketing companies to get closer to consumers. Algorithms enable marketers to understand and react to what customers want almost on the fly. In practice, this would be the marketing equivalent of a customer service bot actually providing what the customer wants.

With great power, as the saying goes, comes great responsibility

Right now, bots are the next-generation “press one for...” nightmare. An endless wormhole where you stab at buttons hoping to reach an actual human who can solve your problem. This actively harms brands by wasting time and breeding frustration.

Instead, by using AI tools such as data analysis to achieve hyper-personalisation, bots can add value to consumers’ lives by suggesting relevant articles, webinars or case studies to users based on their questions and the information they receive, guiding them through the marketing funnel.

For marketers, this questioning (and not questionable) process leads to valuable insights as to whether the person on the other end of the keyboard is a viable sales lead.

There is, as always, the caveat that bots must be used for good. With great power, as the saying goes, comes great responsibility. Beyond the reputation damage from robo-callers that have trained consumers to ignore unknown numbers, there are other nefarious techniques out there.

One drains adspend when bots repeatedly click on pay-per-click ads, exhausting an advertiser’s budget without generating genuine leads or sales. False data can also distort audience profiles, leading to ineffective targeting strategies and wasted investment.

Another evil ploy is when competitor bots scrape pricing or product data from someone else’s website to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Successful marketers will be those who approach their craft ethically while staying away from the trap of letting the bots determine our every move. Authenticity fatigue is a real risk. If everything is hyper-optimised, personalised and auto-generated, content may lose its “soul”.

Moreover, as algorithms used for search, social and recommendation engines become gatekeepers, any changes can upend campaign performance overnight. Marketers must stay agile and diversified, ensuring that they genuinely know what is happening behind the scenes.

And that is before privacy and security aspects are considered. Collecting and using behavioural data — especially for hyper-personalisation — raises concerns. Brands must balance personalisation with transparency, trust and consent.

Through using AI as an assistant, a partnership can develop that is not a mere ceasefire standoff. Bots can better serve consumers, not replace the human element entirely.

This will doubtless result in the emergence of new curricula that combine technology with traditional marketing principles and include legal courses on privacy and ethics, ensuring marketing retains its “soul”.

Dr Elaine van Wyk is chief marketing officer at the IMM Graduate School.