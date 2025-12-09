The rise of alternative information services and their effect on budgets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Google, Meta and Amazon have long dominated media budgets, controlling search, social networking and e-commerce and commanding the vast majority of global advertising spending. However, the foundational strength of this huge structure is beginning to show signs of strain, according to research and consultancy firm Forrester’s media and advertising predictions for 2026.

The emergence of sophisticated, AI-driven information services, including models such as those from OpenAI and Google, is fundamentally changing how individuals find information, make purchases and interact online, says the report.

Alternative platforms such as discussion forums and newer social networks such as Reddit and Threads are drawing more user attention, providing compelling alternatives to the established players. Concurrently, independent content creators have secured a pivotal role in brand communication, directly affecting where marketing funds are allocated and how companies approach audience outreach.

This confluence of factors points toward a significant distribution of media influence, moving away from the proprietary ecosystems of the industry’s veterans. Consequently, the environment for advertising and media is on the cusp of a major overhaul, predicts Forrester.

After years of predictable strategies dictated by a small group of giants, 2026 will be characterised by upheaval fuelled by advanced generative AI tools, evolving consumer habits and a fully established creator-based economy.

It appears that marketers are prepared to embrace these changes: Forrester’s Q3 2025 CMO Pulse Survey found that the vast majority (86%) of major US business-to-consumer marketing executives intend to test novel strategies and channels in the coming year, 83% of them planning to reduce reliance on the top three platforms by broadening their overall media investment.

Other key predictions for the 2026 media and advertising space are that new transaction models will shrink retail ad revenue by one-fifth. The rise of “AI agent” shopping is set to cause a significant decline in the income generated by retail media advertisements, estimated at 20%. The emergence of sophisticated AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity are rapidly transitioning into direct purchasing interfaces. Shoppers are increasingly bypassing standard retailer websites and mobile applications, executing transactions within the AI environment itself.

Brands should overhaul their traditional search engine marketing, focusing instead on optimising for... search protocols of these developing AI platforms — Forrester’s Q3 2025 CMO Pulse Survey

This shift reduces the audience and effectiveness of ad placements on traditional retail media networks, with AI interfaces becoming comprehensive commerce discovery hubs.

To remain relevant, Forrester advises, brands should overhaul their traditional search engine marketing, focusing instead on optimising for the specialised “cognitive and commerce search” protocols of these developing AI platforms.

Another prediction centres on increased regulatory pressure, particularly from the US Department of Justice, targeting the advertising technology dominance of Google. This is forecast to have huge repercussions. A mandated breakup of its key ad management division — specifically forcing the divestment of its advertising exchange — will fundamentally redraw the map of the ad tech industry. This will carve out valuable space for independent companies to compete effectively against a newly streamlined entity. As a result, the industry will see a rapid spike in consolidation, driving a 25% increase in mergers and acquisitions.

Projections indicate over 100 deal closings in 2026 as technology firms and investment funds aggressively look to capture new market opportunities. Advertisers are advised to audit their existing tech stack investments and prepare to redirect funds toward innovative or newly fortified partners emerging from this competitive shake-up.

Forrester also predicts that creator-led marketing budgets will double, given that the ecosystem of content creators has now matured past a marginal tactic and become a central component of marketing strategy. Affiliate marketing driven by content creators is experiencing exponential growth as marketers look for efficient methods to scale product movement. Major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart now facilitate huge creator initiatives, involving tens of thousands of content producers who generate revenue through monetised referral links.

The previous obstacle — a shortage of proper operational technology — is being overcome through seamless connectivity between affiliate tracking systems and creator management software.

Forrester advises businesses to leverage these new technological links and dismantle the organisational silos between their traditional affiliate and creator relations teams to forge a single, cohesive referral strategy powered by influential content makers.

