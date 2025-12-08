Telkom Radio Awards 2025 winners announced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The best in radio broadcasting were honoured at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards in Sandton on Saturday December 6. This year’s winners were announced across 76 categories, spanning campus, community, public broadcast service and commercial stations, as well as podcasts and internet radio.

Station of the Year accolades went to Hot 102.7 in the commercial category, Ikwekwezi FM in the public broadcast service category, Grootfm 90.5 in the community category and Tshwane FM 93.6 in the campus category.

The awards, now in their 15th year of recognising outstanding talent and innovation across the radio industry, continue to shine a spotlight on the voices listeners know and love, as well as the dedicated teams behind the scenes who make radio a dynamic and influential medium.

Selections were based on finalists’ performance across all general categories, supported by motivation submissions showcasing innovation, audience growth, community engagement and that all-important “X-factor”.

[Radio] reaches people in real time, meets them where they are and reflects the heartbeat of our nation — Gugu Mthembu

The Hall of Fame welcomed six legendary figures whose contributions have shaped South African radio for more than three decades: the late Bob Mabena, Johan van Rooyen, Rob Vega, Steve Bishop, Nothemba Madumo and Mariëtta Kruger.

Emerging talent was also celebrated through the Bright Stars initiative, recognising individuals aged 26 and younger who demonstrate exceptional passion for and understanding of the medium. This year’s inductees are Mtha Agbiriogu, Danielle du Plessis, Simakele Fiyo and Mongezi Koko.

The popular MyStation category gave listeners the power to vote for their favourites. The MyStation — Most Votes Award went to Ligwalagwala FM, reflecting the station’s strong connection with its audience.

“Radio continues to be one of the most powerful mediums for connection, storytelling and community-building in South Africa,” says Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom, which sponsors the awards. “It reaches people in real time, meets them where they are and reflects the heartbeat of our nation. At Telkom, we are incredibly proud to honour the creativity, innovation and resilience that keep this industry moving forward. These awards are a celebration of the talent and dedication that make radio such an enduring and impactful force.”

Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owner of the Radio Awards, says the awards are a testament to the enduring influence of radio in South Africa. “They celebrate not only excellence but also the diversity and creativity that make this industry so vibrant.”

The 2025 Telkom Radio Awards results were independently audited by BDO South Africa. For the full list of winners, visit www.radioawards.co.za