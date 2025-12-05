New WARC report highlights need for marketers to ‘do more with less’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marketers globally are entering 2026 with a significant divide between their expectations for business performance and their anticipated marketing budgets, according to the new Voice of the Marketer report released by WARC.

The report, based on an annual survey of more than 1,000 marketers worldwide, shows that while 59% of brand marketers expect business conditions to improve in 2026, only 19% anticipate an increase in their marketing budgets. This gap highlights the continuing pressure on marketers to achieve more with fewer resources.

“A significant red flag for marketers is the tension between poor macroeconomic visibility and the need to plan for long-term business growth — which is why more than half see short-termism as a major industry concern,” says Aditya Kishore, insight director at WARC.

The anticipated budget constraints are directly influencing marketing strategy. The survey found that marketers expecting lower budgets are more likely to invest in performance marketing (42%) than in brand marketing (29%).

However, WARC warns against this imbalance, noting that a mix of faulty metrics and diminishing returns can lead to a “doom loop” — highlighting the importance of balancing short-term performance with long-term brand building for sustainable growth. The concern over short-termism is growing, with 55% of marketers now recognising it as a major industry issue, up from 25% in 2022.

The report shows that 61% of marketers are concerned about the impact of economic conditions on their 2026 marketing strategies, with specific anxiety around US trade tariffs and policies. North American marketers are the most affected, citing issues like supply chain disruptions and lower demand. To navigate this, four in 10 marketers are using scenario planning to model multiple economic outcomes and stress-test decisions.

Concern over AI disruption has more than doubled, with 59% of marketers now worried, up from 28% in 2023. While marketers are using AI for practical tasks such as summarising large texts (76%) and competitor analysis (74%), more than a third (35%) fear AI will replace human marketing functions in the next three years. Agencies (40%) feel more threatened than brand marketers (30%), who are leveraging AI to scale faster and become more independent as budgets tighten.

Digital channels continue to command the lion’s share of advertising dollars. WARC Media forecasts that the global ad market will grow by 7.4% to $1.17-trillion this year, with $9 in $10 (90.3%) going to online-only platforms.

Marketers plan to increase spending on online video, influencer/creator marketing and social media.

Paid search remains crucial, but its growth is expected to slow as consumers shift from traditional search engines to platforms such as Amazon and TikTok. This necessitates that marketers move away from a sole reliance on search engine optimisation and plan for a more holistic search experience, including optimising for large language model-based search environments.

Retail media is also on the rise, with a third of marketers expecting to increase their investment in the channel.