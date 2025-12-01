How gaming became South Africa’s digital sanctuary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In an effort to be more mindful and present, should you be less on your phone?

For South African gamers, playing is so much more than escapism. Brands that get it have an opportunity to connect with audiences at their most attentive.

For years, gaming was painted as escapism; a guilty pleasure to fill spare time. But the Power of Play 2025 Global Report by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and others paints a very different picture. More than 80% of global players say games help them relax and unwind after a long day, while two-thirds credit games with improving their mood or reducing stress.

Gaming has quietly evolved into one of the world’s most powerful relaxation tools, and in South Africa, it’s becoming our collective decompression chamber.

South Africa’s 26-million gamers don’t log in to escape life; they log in to manage it. In a country where economic pressure, urban isolation and digital overload shape daily reality, gaming offers something uniquely restorative: control, connection and calm. Where social media amplifies anxiety and television numbs, games offer an active form of recovery.

The report highlights that players turn to games not for distraction but for restoration, an act of self-regulation through immersion, problem solving or simple joy. Unlike passive scrolling, gaming invites agency: you make choices and progress, and achieve closure. That psychological loop triggers satisfaction and lowers cortisol.

In South Africa, this resonates strongly with mobile players, who make up 85% of the gaming population. Short bursts of mobile play, a puzzle solved on a taxi ride or a few rounds before bed are now part of millions of people’s stress-relief routines.

For marketers, this means the “screen time” debate misses the point. The more relevant question is what that screen time does for the human behind it.

Another myth the report dismantles is that gaming isolates people. In fact, 77% of players globally say gaming helps them connect with others, and nearly 70% say it makes them feel less lonely.

In South Africa, where community and social identity are cultural anchors, gaming has become the new campfire — a digital space to laugh, compete and collaborate in.

When someone plays, they’re not multitasking or half-scrolling; they’re present

Whether it’s Fifa tournaments in Soweto, mobile PUBG squads working together across provinces or quiet co-op sessions after work, the shared act of play now underpins a new form of social interaction.

For brands, that connection is gold: it’s authentic, self selected and sustained. Too many brands treat games as just another media placement. This new lens, positioning gaming as wellness and connection, reframes the opportunity entirely. Instead of trying to interrupt play, brands can enable it.

Consider, for example, in-game “pause” experiences that offer calm, humour, or gratitude rather than ads; rewarded play moments that align with self-care, like energy-saving challenges or mindfulness missions; partnerships with casual game publishers to create positive brand associations tied to relaxation and recharge; and brand-led gaming communities where fans share stories or achievements instead of likes.

This isn’t gamification; it’s emotional alignment. The brands that succeed will recognise that games aren’t simply entertainment channels any more.

In a hyperconnected economy, attention is the rarest commodity. But gaming already commands hours of voluntary, focused engagement. And it’s not just attention, it’s immersive attention. When someone plays, they’re not multitasking or half-scrolling; they’re present. That presence is powerful and scarce

The report reveals that 82% of global gamers play weekly, often spending multiple hours at a stretch at it. In South Africa, that equates to millions of deeply engaged, emotionally receptive audiences interacting on mobile devices, the very devices that brands struggle to create intimacy on.

The next phase of brand creativity isn’t about entering the game, it’s about understanding its emotional rhythm. When play is a stress-release ritual, the wrong brand tone can feel invasive. The right one, however, can enhance the sense of flow.

The challenge to marketers is simple: stop chasing the gamer and start supporting the human. Instead of hijacking attention, build value into the experience. Create moments that amplify comfort, belonging and creativity — the same values driving people to play in the first place.

Gaming’s evolution from pastime to psychological outlet marks a cultural shift in how people cope, connect and create meaning. For South African brands willing to see play not as escape but as empowerment, the opportunity isn’t just to advertise, it’s to participate in how a nation unwinds.

Matthew Arnold is the innovation director at VML South Africa.

The big take-out: The challenge to marketers is simple: stop chasing the gamer and start supporting the human. Instead of hijacking attention, build value into the experience.

