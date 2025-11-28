Creativity is the unfair advantage that turns economic challenges into competitive triumphs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The world is navigating a period of geopolitical tension and sluggish growth. If we turn the lens inwards, consumers in Africa, and in South Africa, feel the effect of these global economic headwinds. In times like these, businesses face a stark choice: hunker down or stand out?

Conventional wisdom suggests that when the going gets tough, the smart thing to do is to ride out the storm. We see this time and time again. However, history and evidence point to the opposite being true. Brands that double down on creativity during economic turbulence rebound quicker, emerge stronger and capture market share.

As we reflect on 2025 and look ahead to 2026, it is time businesses reframed creativity not as a luxury — or worse, something arty on the periphery — but as a core driver of commercial success.

Let’s unpack this. Consider how a consumer’s mindset shifts during tough times. When household budgets become stretched, purchasing decisions shift from “and” to “or”. When a consumer is not buying X and Y but rather X or Y, it forces a deeper scrutiny of value propositions.

We live in a world with near product parity. AI-driven innovations, for example, can erase differentiators within weeks. The result is that functionality is not enough as a value proposition.

Brand distinction is what endures. Brand distinction cannot be replicated in weeks or months. If you have two luxury vehicles and one is synonymous with safety and the other with driving pleasure, these aren’t accidents. You have two brands that have solid, well-built vehicles that do exactly what they say on the box. However, their brand distinction is no accident. It is the result of sustained creative investment, building propositions that are resilient and incredibly difficult to replicate.

Understood this way, it is clear that shutting down a deliberate focus on creativity during economic downturns is a critical error.

Business leaders might ask why. The answer is that creativity does not just sell products. It fortifies value propositions, which enables premium pricing and brand loyalty even when customers are feeling the pinch. Consider an environment where GDP growth hovers around 1%-2%. Relying on conventional strategies in such a low-growth environment locks businesses into this anaemic trajectory.

To achieve double-digit growth in tough environments, leaders need to be brave enough to embrace unconventional thinking. They need to lead by investing in creativity when others retreat.

It’s no longer a question of whether you need creativity; it’s whether you can afford to ignore it.

Imagine a football team winning the first half 2-0 and then deciding to play the second half with a defensive mindset to hold on to its lead, abandoning all the attacking prowess that delivered the first-half win. We have all seen this play out, where the opposition that was on the back foot gets the opportunity to go on the offensive because of the other side’s defensive switch. How many times have we seen a well-earned lead turned into a draw or a loss?

The worst possible thing a business can do during difficult times is to retreat into a defensive position.

As Sir Ken Robinson defines it, creativity is “the process of having original ideas that have value”. In the business context, having original ideas with value translates into innovation and growth. However, embracing creativity demands organisational shifts. Creativity cannot be siloed in the marketing department. It must permeate the C-suite, finance and operations.

Measuring ROI

As any business executive will know, measurement is key. Organisations must move away from short-term metrics such as immediate sales to long-term indicators such as brand equity.

Econometric modelling bridges the gap between creative campaigns and sustained revenue growth. It uses statistical techniques to isolate and quantify the causal impact of marketing activities on sales and profit over time. This brings businesses into the realm of understanding the true return on investment (ROI) of their creative efforts.

At Cannes Lions this year, speakers highlighted how data-driven creativity drives measurable ROI, proving it is not mad to invest in creativity; rather, it is mad not to.

Creativity elevates just about anything. This year’s FM AdFocus Awards, like those that have come before, celebrate creativity. However, awards are not endpoints; they should be launchpads to drive towards distinction and precision, helping businesses navigate volatility and economic headwinds to emerge in a better position than their competitors. This is the business of creativity. It’s about unlocking opportunity when others have closed the storm hatch.

The clarion call is clear: place creativity at your core. It is the unfair advantage that turns economic challenges into competitive triumphs. The real risk is that so-called conventional thinking is obsessed with instant gratification and playing it safe.

Leaders who invest in original thinking today will gain more of tomorrow’s markets. The question isn’t whether you need creativity; it’s whether you can afford to ignore it.

Jacques Burger is CEO of The Up&Up Group