Winners of the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards announced

After fierce deliberation among an esteemed jury of industry heavyweights chaired by Ogilvy MD Vicki Buys, the winners of the 2025 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards were announced at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Launched in 1990, these prestigious annual awards have become a landmark event in the local marketing and communications landscape, celebrating agencies and individuals for their creativity, marketing skills and all-round business acumen.
This year’s theme, “Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World”, reflects the evolution of agencies from “just” creative shops to businesses that build value through strategic and impact creativity.
Here’s who took home top honours:
AdFocus Small Agency of the Year
- Winner: Retroviral
- Finalists: Boundless, Halo
AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year
- Winner: The Odd Number
- Finalists: Clockwork, McCann Jhb
AdFocus Large Agency of the Year
- Winner: Joe Public
- Finalists: M&C Saatchi Abel, Ogilvy
AdFocus PR Agency of the Year
- Winner: Ogilvy PR
- Finalists: Magna Carta, Razor PR
AdFocus Specialised Agency of the Year
- Winner: Ogilvy One
- Finalists: Design Bridge and Partners, Mscsports
AdFocus Media Agency of the Year
- Winner: Carat
- Finalists: Connect, Juno
AdFocus Partnership of the Year
This category is sponsored by IAS — Independent Agency Search and Selection Company.
- Winner: Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen
- Finalists: The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers, 99c and Checkers
AdFocus African Impact Award
- Winner: Dentsu
- Finalists: M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group, TBWA
AdFocus Transformation Award
- Winner: Park Advertising
- Finalists: Lobengula, Ogilvy
AdFocus Group of the Year
- Winner: Ogilvy
- Finalists: Dentsu, M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group
AdFocus Student of the Year
- Winner: Abigael Cassell — Cape Town Creative Academy
- Finalists: Alice Bosch — Cape Town Creative Academy, Danica Viljoen — IIE Vega Cape Town
AdFocus Agency of the Year
- Winner: Ogilvy
Lifetime Achiever
- Winner: Mike Abel, executive chairman and founder of The Up&Up Group
Industry Leader of the Year
- Winner: Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa
Shapeshifter Award
- Winner: Melusi Mhlungu, founder and CCO of We Are Bizarre
FM Creative Challenge
- Winner: Joe Public for Chicken Licken’s “Tell us you’re South African without telling us you’re South African” campaign