Media & Marketing

Winners of the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards announced

Here’s which outstanding agencies and individuals took home top honours this year

The annual FM AdFocus Awards celebrate agencies and individuals who’ve mastered both the art and business of creativity. (AdFocus)

After fierce deliberation among an esteemed jury of industry heavyweights chaired by Ogilvy MD Vicki Buys, the winners of the 2025 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards were announced at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Launched in 1990, these prestigious annual awards have become a landmark event in the local marketing and communications landscape, celebrating agencies and individuals for their creativity, marketing skills and all-round business acumen.

This year’s theme, “Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World”, reflects the evolution of agencies from “just” creative shops to businesses that build value through strategic and impact creativity.

Here’s who took home top honours:

AdFocus Small Agency of the Year

  • Winner: Retroviral
  • Finalists: Boundless, Halo

AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year

  • Winner: The Odd Number
  • Finalists: Clockwork, McCann Jhb

AdFocus Large Agency of the Year

  • Winner: Joe Public
  • Finalists: M&C Saatchi Abel, Ogilvy

AdFocus PR Agency of the Year

  • Winner: Ogilvy PR
  • Finalists: Magna Carta, Razor PR

AdFocus Specialised Agency of the Year

  • Winner: Ogilvy One
  • Finalists: Design Bridge and Partners, Mscsports

AdFocus Media Agency of the Year

  • Winner: Carat
  • Finalists: Connect, Juno

AdFocus Partnership of the Year

This category is sponsored by IAS — Independent Agency Search and Selection Company.

  • Winner: Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen
  • Finalists: The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers, 99c and Checkers

AdFocus African Impact Award

  • Winner: Dentsu
  • Finalists: M&C Saatchi Up&Up Group, TBWA

AdFocus Transformation Award

  • Winner: Park Advertising
  • Finalists: Lobengula, Ogilvy

AdFocus Group of the Year

  • Winner: Ogilvy
  • Finalists: Dentsu, M&C Saatchi Up&Up Group

AdFocus Student of the Year

  • Winner: Abigael Cassell Cape Town Creative Academy
  • Finalists: Alice Bosch Cape Town Creative Academy, Danica Viljoen IIE Vega Cape Town

AdFocus Agency of the Year

  • Winner: Ogilvy

Lifetime Achiever

  • Winner: Mike Abel, executive chairman and founder of The Up&Up Group

Industry Leader of the Year

  • Winner: Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa

Shapeshifter Award

  • Winner: Melusi Mhlungu, founder and CCO of We Are Bizarre

FM Creative Challenge

  • Winner: Joe Public for Chicken Licken’s “Tell us you’re South African without telling us you’re South African” campaign

Editor’s Choice

1

Is this the beginning of the end for the US?

2

Coronation’s next act

3

A bad week for Dion George

4

Cutting-edge health care initiative saves time and money

5

JUSTICE MALALA: It’s about choices, not fate

Related Articles