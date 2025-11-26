Winners of the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards announced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The annual FM AdFocus Awards celebrate agencies and individuals who’ve mastered both the art and business of creativity.

After fierce deliberation among an esteemed jury of industry heavyweights chaired by Ogilvy MD Vicki Buys, the winners of the 2025 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards were announced at a gala dinner in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Launched in 1990, these prestigious annual awards have become a landmark event in the local marketing and communications landscape, celebrating agencies and individuals for their creativity, marketing skills and all-round business acumen.

This year’s theme, “Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World”, reflects the evolution of agencies from “just” creative shops to businesses that build value through strategic and impact creativity.

Here’s who took home top honours:

AdFocus Small Agency of the Year

Winner: Retroviral

Retroviral Finalists: Boundless, Halo

AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year

Winner: The Odd Number

The Odd Number Finalists: Clockwork, McCann Jhb

AdFocus Large Agency of the Year

Winner: Joe Public

Joe Public Finalists: M&C Saatchi Abel, Ogilvy

AdFocus PR Agency of the Year

Winner: Ogilvy PR

Ogilvy PR Finalists: Magna Carta, Razor PR

AdFocus Specialised Agency of the Year

Winner: Ogilvy One

Ogilvy One Finalists: Design Bridge and Partners, Mscsports

AdFocus Media Agency of the Year

Winner: Carat

Carat Finalists: Connect, Juno

AdFocus Partnership of the Year

This category is sponsored by IAS — Independent Agency Search and Selection Company.

Winner: Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen

Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen Finalists: The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers, 99c and Checkers

AdFocus African Impact Award

Winner: Dentsu

Dentsu Finalists: M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group, TBWA

AdFocus Transformation Award

Winner: Park Advertising

Park Advertising Finalists: Lobengula, Ogilvy

AdFocus Group of the Year

Winner: Ogilvy

Ogilvy Finalists: Dentsu, M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group

AdFocus Student of the Year

Winner: Abigael Cassell — Cape Town Creative Academy

Abigael Cassell Cape Town Creative Academy Finalists: Alice Bosch — Cape Town Creative Academy, Danica Viljoen — IIE Vega Cape Town

AdFocus Agency of the Year

Winner: Ogilvy

Lifetime Achiever

Winner: Mike Abel, executive chairman and founder of The Up&Up Group

Industry Leader of the Year

Winner: Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa

Shapeshifter Award

Winner: Melusi Mhlungu, founder and CCO of We Are Bizarre

FM Creative Challenge