Rogerwilco sweeps 2025 Assegai Awards with 16 wins

CEO Charlie Stewart (centre) with some of the award-winning Rogerwilco team.

Africa’s largest B Corp-certified digital agency, Rogerwilco, has affirmed its position as a powerhouse of creative excellence, taking home 16 awards at the prestigious 2025 Assegai Awards hosted by the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA).

The agency achieved a perfect sweep, with every entry winning recognition across multiple categories.

The haul included five Gold, four Silver and four Bronze awards, two Leader awards and the esteemed Zinthatu Award for Best in Class, which recognises agencies that consistently deliver outstanding work year after year.

“This is an incredible result for our team and clients,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco. “To walk away with 16 awards, and have every entry recognised, validates our approach of combining strategic thinking with creative innovation.

“Most importantly, it demonstrates that work [that] drives measurable business impact can also be beautifully crafted and emotionally compelling.”

The DMASA’s Assegai Awards are designed to benchmark and celebrate the finest work in SA’s direct marketing industry, honouring agencies and innovators whose campaigns have driven tangible results through creativity, technology and strategic insight.

Rogerwilco’s success spanned three major client campaigns, each demonstrating the agency’s versatility and technical prowess:

1. Stellenbosch Business School’s Generative Engine Optimisation Campaign

Winner of five Gold awards.

This groundbreaking campaign showcased how AI-driven search optimisation can transform brand visibility in an evolving digital landscape.

2. Africa Check’s AI Fact Checker for the 2024 General Election

Winner of three Silver awards and one Bronze award.

A critical initiative that deployed artificial intelligence to combat misinformation during SA’s 2024 general election, demonstrating technology’s power to strengthen democratic processes.

3. Momentum Health’s ‘Bruised Ego’ Campaign

Winner of three Bronze awards and two Leader awards.

A campaign that connected with audiences through authentic, emotionally resonant storytelling that elevated Momentum Health’s brand positioning.

The final Silver was awarded in the IAS Agency Credentials category for a campaign titled ‘Bringing Be Better to Life’.

Award category Honours-IAS Agency Credentials entry name Rogerwilco: Bringing Be Better to Life.

“The Assegai Awards continue to set the standard for excellence in SA’s marketing industry,” says Stewart. “Our success reinforces our belief in being better through our B Corp certification.

“We chose to hold ourselves to the highest social and environmental standards so that our creative work can do more than win awards. We’re grateful to our clients who trust us with their brands and challenge us to push boundaries.”

This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.