AdFocus: Why lasting partnerships are the ad industry’s real capital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The AdFocus Partnership of the Year Award champions the vital connective tissue that underpins successful campaigns: the trusted, long-term relationship between client and agency.

In the dynamic world of South African marketing and advertising, the conversation is shifting. While shiny trophies celebrating raw creativity continue to have their place in the advertising and marketing industry, a deeper measure of success is gaining prominence: the ability of agencies and clients to forge enduring, results-driven partnerships.

Now celebrating their 45th year, the FM AdFocus Awards remain the industry’s only business-centric benchmark. The 2025 theme, Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World, recognises that the most valuable agencies are strategic businesses that build long-term equity through impactful creativity.

Entries for this year’s AdFocus Awards were double that of 2024, signalling an industry where strategic business performance and creative output are inseparable.

The AdFocus Partnership of the Year Award, sponsored by the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) for more than 15 years, champions the vital connective tissue that underpins successful campaigns: the trusted, long-term relationship between client and agency.

To qualify for the award, a partnership must span at least three years, proving sustained performance rather than a single campaign spike. The criterion emphasises the fact that exceptional results are co-authored, meaning the marketer’s role — their commitment to bold ideas, strategic direction and open collaboration — is just as crucial as the agency’s creativity.

This is where the IAS, with its deep expertise in matchmaking and relationship management, offers valuable insight. Johanna McDowell, CEO of IAS and partner for Scopen South Africa, says: “Exceptional work is only possible when the client-agency relationship is built on integrity, shared ambition and respect. The best partnerships aren’t just about managing a contract; they are founded on mutual trust and respect, treating each other as strategic partners, not merely suppliers.”

Wins and challenges are owned together, fostering a culture of proactive problem-solving and constructive, timely feedback — Johanna McDowell

What, exactly, constitutes this “strategic partnership” that lasts and drives growth? The finalists for the 2025 award, says McDowell, provide a clear blueprint, showcasing the power of specific relationship fundamentals.

“Success begins with clear, aligned objectives from the start — everyone must know precisely what success looks like, tying creative output directly to business growth.

“The most resilient partnerships operate with open, honest communication and financial transparency. This means providing the agency with timely data and context, while the agency is clear on budgets, scope and expectations.”

The ultimate test is time, she says. “Last year’s winners, Ogilvy South Africa and the KFC marketing team, are the perfect example. After 20 years together, their relationship didn’t rest on legacy. Instead, KFC’s marketers backed brave, youth-focused storytelling, resulting in a remarkable 36% surge in sales and a refreshed cultural edge. This level of success requires a long-term perspective and a willingness for openness to creativity and innovation.”

Successful partners, says McDowell, practise shared accountability for results. “Wins and challenges are owned together, fostering a culture of proactive problem-solving and constructive, timely feedback.”

This year’s shortlisted finalists for the Partnership of the Year Award — 99c and Checkers, The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers, and Ogilvy South Africa and Volkswagen — reflect this resilience.

“Each pairing demonstrates a relationship that transcends typical contract cycles, proving that when integrity and shared ambition are the foundation, the result is not just successful brands but fundamentally stronger businesses,” says McDowell.

“In an industry where the relationship between client and agency risks becoming transactional and fleeting, the AdFocus Partnership Award remains a crucial reminder that the real creative capital lies not just in the ideas, but in the enduring connection and chemistry that empowers them to deliver measurable, long-term results,” she says.

The winners of the FM AdFocus Awards 2025 will be announced at an awards ceremony on November 25. For more details, visit the website .