Kantar’s marketing forecast for 2026: major trends that will stand out

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ten dynamics are expected to redefine the marketing landscape in the near future, Kantar’s Marketing Trends report for 2026 says. The company is a global leader in marketing data and analytics, and its report highlights a marketing environment defined by the integration of advanced AI and a renewed focus on authentic human connection, ethical data use and brave innovation.

The 10 factors that will significantly influence marketing strategy in 2026 are the following:

1. Mass-market AI agents: Approximately 24% of AI users are already using AI shopping assistants. As individuals delegate product evaluation and purchase influence to these agents, brands must learn to cater for these nonhuman consumers while simultaneously engaging and captivating human audiences through established channels

2. Human relevance established via algorithmic selection: A brand’s absence from an AI model’s training data means it won’t be recommended. In 2026, the priority for chief marketing officers (CMOs) will be to ensure that their brand’s content is integrated with the datasets that feed AI models. This visibility will guarantee the brand is suggested when users seek recommendations such as recipes, guides and reviews. It requires a focus on generative engine optimisation (GEO) to ensure the brand actively shapes the narrative being recounted by AI.

3. Synthetic data enhancing audiences: Employing AI to enrich audience data will deepen marketer understanding and improve strategic planning, provided the data quality is robust. There will be advancements in technologies such as digital twins and the rapid convergence of text, voice, image and virtual reality (VR). Organisations must prepare by building strong capabilities and must establish clear ethical safeguards and partner with reliable providers.

4. Evolving creative optimisation into creative intelligence: With 74% of marketers excited about GenAI, the focus must shift to its effective application. CMOs must continuously test and refine content to ensure it commands attention, evokes emotion and influences buying intent. This demands specialised, high-quality training datasets for creative performance, coupled with a human touch to guarantee authenticity.

5. The rise of “treatonomics” (little-treat culture): This concept, centred on small pleasures, provides people with a sense of optimism and control. With major life milestones often unattainable or less desirable, consumers mark “inchstones” or everyday moments with indulgence. Remarkably, 36% of individuals are willing to incur short-term debt for items they enjoy. Brands must assess how they can align with this behaviour, offering joy in these routine moments.

6. Accelerated experimentation as a growth driver: Innovation is a powerful catalyst; disruptor brands have generated $6.6-trillion in value over the past two decades. Companies that adopt a cautious approach in 2026 risk sacrificing future expansion. Success will favour brands that make experimentation their default operating mode. This involves fostering a culture of informed risk-taking in which teams are encouraged to challenge limits, exploration is structured and inventive behaviour is recognised.

Crucially, innovation must be brand driven and stem from core values and consumer motivations rather than being merely tech driven.

7. Authentic inclusion as a growth mandate: Inclusive marketing inherently broadens market reach: 65% of people value companies that champion diversity and inclusion, a rise from 59% in 2021. Forward-thinking brands in 2026 will move past superficial messaging, committing to inclusive innovation, culturally attuned initiatives and genuine representation both internally and externally. In an increasingly polarised environment, brands must stand firm and act decisively based on their stated principles.

8. The dominance of retail media networks (RMNs): These are becoming vital to reaching consumers; a net 38% of marketers plan to increase RMN spending in 2026. RMNs demonstrate superior performance, yielding 1.8 times better results than digital ads and nearly three times as much purchase intent. Success in 2026 will require close collaboration between brands and retailers to deliver shopper-centric advertising dependent on integrating data from various retail touchpoints.

9. Elevating creator content effectiveness: Marketers are increasing investment in creators (net 61%), but need to shift from isolated executions to long-term creative platforms that clearly link creator work with brand return on investment and success metrics. For CMOs, this means establishing clear guidelines and key performance indicators while granting creators the freedom to express their authenticity.

10. Microcommunities a social media powerhouse: Given that algorithmic feeds tend to favour generic, sales-focused content, individuals are gravitating toward smaller, niche communities for more meaningful connection. Authenticity and relevance will surpass sheer reach as drivers of engagement. Brands will achieve success by providing tangible value and consistently and genuinely interacting with the shared interests of these groups.

Kantar chief insights officer Jane Ostler says that with the ascent of AI agents, automated recommendations and GenAI search, human interaction with the world is undergoing a seismic shift.

“As AI becomes the ubiquitous medium, the paramount challenge for brands will be preserving trustworthy and genuine human connections. A thriving future rests upon a bedrock of high-quality, responsible data, fuelled by innovation and a readiness to experiment.

The big take-out: “The brands that excel in 2026 will be those that leverage technology to advance creativity, expand inclusivity and accelerate growth, all without compromising their unique brand identity.”