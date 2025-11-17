Is opting out of Black Friday a smart marketing move?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Black Friday was previously a US-only one-day discount. It has since morphed into Black November and become a key, hysterical day for South African shoppers as marketers brought the money-making gimmick to our shores. What began as 1950s Philadelphia police slang for post-Thanksgiving chaos has become a global marketing phenomenon built on manufactured urgency and questionable ethics.

South African retailers have embraced this phenomenon because it marks the start of what Merchant Capital calls the golden quarter . This festive season spending spree runs between October and December and accounts for up to 30% of annual retail income. The Bureau of Market Research predicts R1.53-trillion in sales this season, a 2% year-on-year gain, without any inflationary effect.

However, Black Friday tactics can turn against companies . If they offer false discounts, as some have, their reputation is on the line, with the very real risk of irreparable harm and business failure.

Deep price cuts make consumers question year-round margins, even if businesses genuinely make a loss, while premium brands risk destroying the status signalling that justifies their positioning.

There are alternatives to these unethical and value-destroying tactics. These may seem counterintuitive, yet this anti-Black Friday movement can pay off.

US retail and outdoor recreation services corporation REI decided to close its doors altogether . It encouraged people to enjoy outdoor activities instead of camping outside shops for discounts from early morning. This consumers’ co-operative ran a social campaign under the #OptOutside banner. It prompted debate about whether brazenly opting out of the hysteria was a good idea.

But it paid off. REI reported a 9.3% increase in revenue and a 23% gain in digital sales. More important than the immediate quantifiable result was the goodwill the company built. About 1.4-million people posted the #OptOutside hashtag on their social pages. More than a million new consumers signed up to join the members-only offering following the campaign.

Green Friday is a relatively new movement. Just four years ago, 18 brands took part in it. Companies such as jewellery brand Missoma still offered Black Friday discounts but donated the money it would otherwise have earned to the charitable TreeSisters organisation. For every Black Friday order, one tree was planted in one of eight diverse ecosystems along the tropical belt to help offset deforestation. Missoma also helped offset some of its carbon pollution in doing so.

Slow fashion company Baukjen donated all of its profits over what is now Cyber Weekend to the World Land Trust and Strut Safe. Cyber Weekend started as an extension of Black Friday when the Cyber Monday moniker appeared as online outlets became mainstream. The World Land Trust is an international conservation charity. Strut Safe is a volunteer service set up by two University of Edinburgh students designed to help women get home safely at night.

Slow fashion is, of course, sustainable in and of itself. It encourages people to hold onto their clothes from one season to the next instead of discarding them in favour of something new and filling landfills in the process.

An alternative approach is one crafted by DECIEM: Slowvember. The Canadian beauty company has a science-first, transparent approach to skincare and cosmetics. And an interesting take on Black Friday. Instead of the hype, it simply offers 23% off all products between November 1 and December 7 to encourage mindful purchasing.

The net result is that these companies, and many more, entrenched their brand reputations rather than discounting their image in the public eye. The marketing exposure from which each company benefited far outweighed any donations. They entrenched themselves among Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), which holds ethical behaviour in high regard. These are but a few of the benefits of such ethical behaviour.

There are alternatives that offer a middle ground and so are easier to implement. Superior customer experience builds loyalty that survives competitor discounts. Bundling such as “Buy three, get the cheapest free” provides genuine value while moving inventory. Rewards programmes bring discount-seekers to physical stores, where loss leaders generate additional purchases.

Implemented all year round, these tactics enable deeper discounts over Black Friday. They aren’t a drastic change in behaviour that may lead to questions over marketing practices. This enables outlets to take part in Black Friday sales without reputational damage.

Black Friday, which has expanded into becoming Black November, provides local marketers with an opportunity to reset the narrative. They can use ethically sustainable tactics that build rather than break brands, while also offering consumers superior benefits. This is Black Friday without the hysteria and with long-term profitability instead of short-term gain.

Dr Elaine van Wyk is chief marketing officer at the IMM Graduate School.