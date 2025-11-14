Gen Z want authenticity and value, according to new report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gen Z are not a generation to be placated with outdated marketing strategies, says a new youth market report. The report’s core message is that young people don’t adapt to brands. Brands either adapt to them or die loud and fast.

The latest Gen Z Futures Report by Boo Campus Media reveals the trends shaping the experience of the 19-million Gen Z individuals (aged 13–28), who make up 29% of the population and are poised to influence R1.1-trillion in spending by 2030.

Despite facing rising anxiety from academic, financial and climate pressures, Gen Z is remarkably financially savvy and entrepreneurial.

While most earn under R5,000 monthly, they save an impressive average of R1,800. A defining value is independence, with 70% citing it as their most important achievement.

Almost half of this generation earn money through side hustles like flipping sneakers, content creation and digital design. These activities are not just about extra cash; they are seen as signs of ambition, creativity and influence, shaping their personal identity and brand.

For Gen Z, value is non-negotiable. The majority (72%) prioritise affordability. Discounts, bundles and student pricing are not seen as bonuses but are expectations. Brands that overlook this price sensitivity will be left behind. Building loyalty means providing real value, not just temporary hype.

Gen Z is navigating a world of evolving identity and rejects the performative. They scrutinise brand messaging for genuine commitment and look for brands that reflect their nuanced, fluid participation in culture.

A significant 60% of Gen Z believe the term “woke” has become more of a PR strategy than a genuine stance, and 38% disagree with “cancel culture” altogether. They support personal agency and authenticity, not performative activism.

This generation is shifting its focus from mere aesthetics to a brand’s underlying values. Most Gen Zs (73%) are willing to pay a premium for products that demonstrate genuine commitment to sustainability, diversity and ethical practices.

What’s considered “cool” is no longer about exclusivity. It’s about fluid participation where past, present and future styles coexist. For brands, success lies not in finding “the next big thing” but in helping Gen Z remix what already exists into something current and personally relevant.

There is a growing prioritisation of durable and meaningful products over fleeting trends. This is seen in the rise of “slow communities”, which promote rewearing and upcycling, and an increased focus on investment pieces like quality footwear and tech gadgets that offer longevity and personal significance.

Gen Z are digital natives who spend roughly seven hours a day on their phones and three to four hours daily on social media. They expect content to be hyper-relevant, quick and immediately rewarding.

TikTok is more than a platform, it’s the cultural engine. Their media diet is built on quick bursts, not long-form marathons. Content must be short, relevant and shareable. Young people are exposed to more than 10,000 messages a day, requiring brands to adopt a strategy that avoids adding to the noise.

Gen Z views AI not as a replacement for creativity but as a tool to multiply it, levelling the playing field. This means brands win with authenticity and cultural relevance, rather than high production value. Young people want to collaborate and remix brand assets.

In a cluttered digital space, the report recommends that brands partner with nano-influencers. Their authenticity makes them feel like friends, which fosters real engagement in niche communities, proving that trust beats sheer reach.

To effectively connect with this powerful demographic, the report recommends 10 strategies:

Use traditional media as an anchor both for legitimacy and reach when digital media is overly cluttered. Embrace TikTok as the cultural trend-setting engine. Keep content short and sweet and deliver bite-sized, scroll-stopping content. Go hyper-personal and use data and nuance to make every interaction feel tailored. Partner with nano-influencers with niche communities and authentic trust. Back the hustle and show respect for their entrepreneurial grind. Show real values, not PR stunts. Prove values through consistent, transparent action. Be authentic, transparent, real and relatable to earn attention and trust. Be always on and immediate and meet their expectation for instant replies, fast content drops and constant presence. Invite consumers to co-create, remix and shape your brand’s identity to unlock deeper engagement.