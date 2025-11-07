Forrester predicts a critical inflection point for CX in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The customer experience (CX) sector has been navigating a difficult period, marked by constant threats to budgets and headcounts that have stalled meaningful progress. Instead of focusing on driving customer obsession, many CX teams are “drifting dangerously close to the event horizon of metric obsession: a gravitational pull towards dashboards and KPIs that threatens to consume purpose and impact”, says a new report by global research and advisory firm Forrester.

The Predictions 2026: Customer Experience report notes that most teams are “trapped in a stable but dysfunctional orbit, circling the black hole of measurement without meaning”. However, 2026 is poised to be a critical inflection point. Some CX teams will succeed in breaking free — modernising, upskilling and successfully repositioning themselves as a key catalyst for business value. Others, however, will cling to legacy practices and risk being pulled beyond the point of no return, where CX loses relevance and credibility within the organisation.

Forrester’s 2026 predictions highlight several challenges and opportunities awaiting CX leaders. One major prediction is that “budget pressure will lure 15% of teams into a death spiral by feeding metrics obsession”. Under intense pressure to secure funding, some CX teams will attempt to placate executives by providing ever-increasing amounts of real-time data. Forrester warns that exhaustive reporting on dashboards that lack narrative and context will ultimately fail to identify which problems to solve, how to address them, or why they matter to the business. Teams that adhere to this approach will be relegated to replaceable reporting functions.

Forrester also predicts that ‘at least two major scandals will result from firms acting on AI-led customer research’

To escape this trap, Forrester advises companies to build advanced CX analytics capabilities and develop fluency in AI. By embedding CX data into AI models for customer interaction tools, CX teams can significantly enhance their value to the business. To make this possible, CX teams must “shed ballast”, including generic website feedback collection, which is already suffering from low response rates that will only decrease further due to declining traffic on B2B and B2C websites.

Forrester also predicts that “at least two major scandals will result from firms acting on AI-led customer research”. This warning comes as a third of CX teams already use AI for data analysis and AI-generated insights become standard in research platforms, fuelling interest in applications like synthetic audiences.

The firm points out that overstretched CX teams will increasingly hand off research planning and execution to autonomous AI agents — a shortcut embraced by generative AI (GenAI) decision-makers who “tend to overestimate how consistent and accurate these tools really are on their own”. To avoid these substantial risks, CX teams must rely on skilled human researchers who can “pressure-test insights using complementary methods like qualitative interviewing, user testing and participatory design”, particularly in organisations where AI agents have the power to shape customer interactions directly.

Forrester claims that three in 10 companies “will harm their total-experience growth with frustrating AI self-service”. More than three-quarters of AI decision-makers now trust GenAI outputs. This misplaced confidence, combined with pressure to cut operating costs, will lead companies to prematurely deploy GenAI-powered chatbots and virtual agents in contexts where they are unlikely to deliver value. This erosion of the customer and brand experience will cause total experience scores to flatten or decline.

To manage this risk, CX teams must collaborate with customer service leaders to fine-tune the strategy for where and how to deploy AI-powered self-service. Crucially, they must “clearly disclose when AI is involved in customer interactions”. This level of transparency is essential for companies using autonomous back-office agentic systems, which can fail in subtle ways — such as an AI agent mishandling supply or prices for a retail store — that are hard to catch but still negatively impact customers.