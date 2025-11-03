WhatsApp is a great enabler for a self-service customer experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In today’s mobile-first world, WhatsApp has emerged as a cornerstone of customer service innovation across the retail industry. With more than 2.7-billion monthly active users globally and more than 93% of South African internet users actively engaging with the platform, WhatsApp is no longer just a messaging app, it’s a service channel, a commerce tool and a strategic asset for customer experience.

South Africa boasts an estimated 28-million to 30-million WhatsApp users , making it the most widely used communication platform in the country. Its low data usage, familiarity and mobile accessibility make it ideal for engaging with customers, particularly those in lower-income households who rely on mobile data and smartphones for connectivity.

Retailers across the globe are leveraging WhatsApp to streamline customer interactions. Globally, brands like H&M and KLM use WhatsApp for order tracking, customer service and conversational commerce. Locally, Checkers Sixty60 uses WhatsApp to notify customers about deliveries and order updates. MTN and Vodacom offer WhatsApp-based customer support for billing and account queries.

The appeal lies in WhatsApp’s ability to offer real-time, low-friction engagement. According to Yazi’s 2023 report , 52% of South African consumers prefer WhatsApp over phone calls, SMS or e-mail for rescheduling deliveries and resolving service issues. This shift reflects a broader trend towards self-service and autonomy in customer interactions.

Self-service platforms powered by WhatsApp are transforming operational models. Industry research shows that businesses can reduce customer service costs by up to 30% through automation and 24/7 accessibility. Customers benefit from instant access to account information, privacy in managing sensitive matters and confidence in navigating their retail experience independently.

Homechoice is another good example of how WhatsApp is being used to propel business transformation. With more than 5,000 self-service queries handled weekly via WhatsApp, the company has designed its customer experience around real behavioural data. Features like order tracking, payment arrangements and account updates are now fully automated, freeing up call centre agents for more complex interactions. The business impact is measurable: reduced call centre load, improved customer satisfaction and enhanced operational efficiency. Plans are in place to expand WhatsApp functionality to include returns, credit limit adjustments and personalised product recommendations, all integrated into a seamless omnichannel experience.

As retailers continue to digitise, WhatsApp is becoming a central pillar of customer engagement strategies. Its integration with AI-powered chatbots, customer relationship management systems and e-commerce platforms enables scalable, personalised service that meets the expectations of today’s consumers.

In a country where mobile-first access is the norm and WhatsApp is used by 45%–50% of the population, the future of customer service is clear: it needs to be fast, familiar and self-directed. Retailers that embrace WhatsApp not only improve efficiency but also build trust and create experiences.

As the retail industry continues to innovate around platforms that customers already use and trust, WhatsApp is not just shaping the future of customer service, it’s defining it.

Chris de Wit is the CEO of homechoice.