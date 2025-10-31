Discover who made the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards shortlist

The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards 2025 shortlist has been announced.
This follows a record number of entries this year, which was double that of 2024.
“The sheer volume and exceptional quality of submissions presented our jury with an incredibly challenging yet ultimately rewarding task,” says Vicki Buys, Ogilvy MD and this year’s FM AdFocus Awards chairperson.
The theme of the 2025 awards, Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World, reflects the evolution of agencies from “just” creative shops to businesses that build value through strategic and impactful creativity.
“This robust engagement from the industry is a powerful testament to the stature of the awards and the compelling resonance of our 2025 theme, which champions agencies that don’t just create but truly perform,” says Buys.
“It’s evident that the industry is mastering the power of creative capital, demonstrating how financial performance, talent acquisition, culture, and resilience drive both agency value and deliver tangible client return on investment through strategic creativity and business acumen.
“What’s particularly exciting is the emergence of many new agency names among the entries, signalling a vibrant and evolving landscape of talent and innovation.”
Unique in the creative industry awards space, the AdFocus Awards reward agencies and how they are run, from their people to their systems and clients.
The FM AdFocus 2025 Shortlist
Shortlisted finalists are listed in alphabetical order.
AdFocus Small Agency of the Year
- Boundless
- Halo
- Retroviral
AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year
- Clockwork
- McCann Jhb
- The Odd Number
AdFocus Large Agency of the Year
- Joe Public
- M&C Saatchi Abel
- Ogilvy
AdFocus PR Agency of the Year
- Magna Carta
- Ogilvy PR
- Razor PR
AdFocus Specialised Agency of the Year
- Design Bridge and Partners
- Mscsports
- Ogilvy One
AdFocus Media Agency of the Year
- Carat
- Connect
- Juno
AdFocus Partnership of the Year
This category is sponsored by IAS — Independent Agency Search and Selection Company.
- 99c and Checkers
- The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers
- Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen
AdFocus African Impact Award
- Dentsu
- M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group
- TBWA
AdFocus Transformation Award
- Lobengula
- Ogilvy
- Park Advertising
AdFocus Group of the Year
- Dentsu
- M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group
- Ogilvy
AdFocus Student of the Year
- Abigael Cassell — Cape Town Creative Academy
- Alice Bosch — Cape Town Creative Academy
- Danica Viljoen — Vega Cape Town
The winners of these awards, as well as of the Agency of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Industry of the Year and Shapeshifter categories, will be announced at a gala dinner on November 26.
Tickets to this event will go on sale shortly — keep an eye on the AdFocus Awards website for details.