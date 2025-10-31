Discover who made the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards shortlist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The annual FM AdFocus Awards celebrate agencies and individuals who’ve mastered both the art and business of creativity.

The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards 2025 shortlist has been announced.

This follows a record number of entries this year, which was double that of 2024.

“The sheer volume and exceptional quality of submissions presented our jury with an incredibly challenging yet ultimately rewarding task,” says Vicki Buys, Ogilvy MD and this year’s FM AdFocus Awards chairperson.

The theme of the 2025 awards, Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World, reflects the evolution of agencies from “just” creative shops to businesses that build value through strategic and impactful creativity.

“This robust engagement from the industry is a powerful testament to the stature of the awards and the compelling resonance of our 2025 theme, which champions agencies that don’t just create but truly perform,” says Buys.

“It’s evident that the industry is mastering the power of creative capital, demonstrating how financial performance, talent acquisition, culture, and resilience drive both agency value and deliver tangible client return on investment through strategic creativity and business acumen.

“What’s particularly exciting is the emergence of many new agency names among the entries, signalling a vibrant and evolving landscape of talent and innovation.”

Unique in the creative industry awards space, the AdFocus Awards reward agencies and how they are run, from their people to their systems and clients.

The FM AdFocus 2025 Shortlist

Shortlisted finalists are listed in alphabetical order.

AdFocus Small Agency of the Year

Boundless

Halo

Retroviral

AdFocus Medium Agency of the Year

Clockwork

McCann Jhb

The Odd Number

AdFocus Large Agency of the Year

Joe Public

M&C Saatchi Abel

Ogilvy

AdFocus PR Agency of the Year

Magna Carta

Ogilvy PR

Razor PR

AdFocus Specialised Agency of the Year

Design Bridge and Partners

Mscsports

Ogilvy One

AdFocus Media Agency of the Year

Carat

Connect

Juno

AdFocus Partnership of the Year

AdFocus Partnership of the Year

99c and Checkers

The MediaShop and Shoprite Checkers

Ogilvy SA and Volkswagen

AdFocus African Impact Award

Dentsu

M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group

Up&Up Group TBWA

AdFocus Transformation Award

Lobengula

Ogilvy

Park Advertising

AdFocus Group of the Year

Dentsu

M&C Saatchi — Up&Up Group

Up&Up Group Ogilvy

AdFocus Student of the Year

Abigael Cassell — Cape Town Creative Academy

Cape Town Creative Academy Alice Bosch — Cape Town Creative Academy

Cape Town Creative Academy Danica Viljoen — Vega Cape Town

The winners of these awards, as well as of the Agency of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Industry of the Year and Shapeshifter categories, will be announced at a gala dinner on November 26.

Tickets to this event will go on sale shortly — keep an eye on the AdFocus Awards website for details.