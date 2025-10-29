The evolution of marketing: from billboards to big data

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marketing in Africa has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades. Once defined by extravagant events, glamorous launches and billboards towering over highways, the profession now leans heavily on analytics, digital platforms and data-driven decision-making.

This evolution reflects both the continent’s shifting consumer landscape and the rapid pace of technological adoption.

This shift is more than a change in tactics, representing a redefinition of what it means to be a marketer in today’s world.

Where marketing once relied on spectacle and visibility, it now requires measurable results and continuous adaptation. The profession has become more analytical, more integrated into business strategy and more central to organisational growth than ever before.

In the early 2000s marketing in South Africa and across the continent was dominated by television adverts, print campaigns and outdoor activations. Success was measured by reach, with little clarity about whether audiences were engaging with the message.

Marketing was once about presence. If you were visible, you were successful. But today presence without performance is meaningless.

The rise of the digital economy has changed this dynamic entirely. With smartphones in nearly every pocket and social media platforms acting as marketplaces as much as networking tools, consumers are no longer passive recipients of campaigns. They are active participants, shaping brand narratives through interaction, feedback and sometimes criticism.

This has pushed marketers to expand their skill sets beyond creativity. Understanding Google Analytics, search engine optimisation, programmatic advertising and customer data management are now as crucial as traditional brand storytelling. Digital marketing wasn’t even considered a field of study until recently, but now it is one of the most important specialisations for anyone entering the profession.

Another significant shift has been structural. Many companies across Africa are choosing to take their marketing functions in-house. The appeal is clear: in-house teams allow for a more focused approach, closer alignment with business objectives and considerable cost savings. Upskilling employees in marketing capabilities also creates long-term value for organisations.

Careers are no longer built only on creativity or charisma. Analytical thinking, adaptability and an appetite for continuous learning are essential

However, this trend is not without its drawbacks. Smaller in-house teams may not always have access to the same level of technology, platforms or industry insights that specialised agencies can provide. For instance, agencies often maintain direct partnerships with platforms like Google or Meta, while in-house teams may find themselves limited in terms of reach, training or campaign optimisation tools.

The effects of these changes are already visible in daily life. Consider, for example, how brands interact with consumers today. In Kenya, businesses are increasingly leveraging WhatsApp for Business to connect with customers, boost sales and maintain high engagement levels. WhatsApp’s popularity in Kenya has made it a powerful marketing tool, offering instant communication and personalised experiences.

South African fintech startups are effectively using Instagram advertising to grow brand engagement and attract new customers. The platform’s visual appeal and targeting options make it an ideal choice for fintech companies aiming to reach a broader audience.

The Covid pandemic forced many brands to pivot from live events to digital platforms. For instance, Print Anything, based in Abuja, Nigeria, embraced digital platforms to respond to the pandemic’s constraints, enabling the company to create and catapult its business practices into the future.

These examples highlight that marketing is no longer confined to “awareness at any cost”. Instead, it is about relevance, measurement and building long-term relationships with audiences who expect authenticity.

For marketing professionals in Africa, the implications are profound. Careers are no longer built only on creativity or charisma. Analytical thinking, adaptability and an appetite for continuous learning are essential. Emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and predictive analytics will only accelerate this trend.

Africa’s marketing industry is poised to continue its rapid evolution in the future. Africa’s median age is just 19.3 years, and internet penetration is growing. The continent’s youthful population positions it as one of the most dynamic marketing landscapes globally. With such a digitally native audience, traditional approaches will continue to lose ground to agile, interactive and data-driven strategies.

Much as marketing has become technical, the heart of the profession remains unchanged: understanding people. Whether through a billboard in the 1990s or a TikTok campaign in 2025, the goal has always been to connect, persuade and build relationships. The tools may be different, but the mission endures.

Elaine van Wyk is the group chief marketing and sales officer at the IMM Graduate School.

