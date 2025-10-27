GenNext: The new rules of customer experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The youth of South Africa (ages 18 to 24) are not just participating in the evolving customer experience landscape — they’re setting the pace. The South African Customer Experience Report, a benchmark study on local customer experience trends, reveals that this segment is overwhelmingly optimistic about customer experience, with 84% believing that overall customer experiences are getting better. This digital-first, but not digital-only, generation presents a unique set of behaviours and preferences that brands must understand to thrive in an omnichannel future.

Though this group lives online and only 13% have never shopped online, they see an essential role for physical channels. Despite their digital fluency, they report that their most delightful customer experiences are happening in the real world: nearly a third (28%) said their best recent experience was in a store or branch. This is a critical insight for retailers, indicating that physical locations remain key venues for delight, even if they aren’t always the starting point for a transaction.

The youth are pragmatic about their visits to physical stores. Unlike older customers who might visit for immediate product access or to avoid shipping fees, young shoppers prioritise conducting quality checks. Their lower affluence — a stark reality given youth unemployment of 46.1% in the second quarter of 2025 — means they often can’t afford to buy “sight unseen”, making the in-person quality verification an essential part of their omnichannel journey.

This generation’s unique circumstances, including their life stage and relative lack of affluence compared with older consumers, heavily influence their customer experience perceptions and favourite industries.

When asked which industry offers the best overall experience, their answers clearly reflect their current needs and interests, with 52% rating the clothing and fashion industry as delivering the best experience — a natural fit for a generation focused on personal identity and social presentation. Only a fifth say the education industry gives the best customer experience. Conversely, their interest in less immediate-need sectors is lower: they are far less interested in grocery retail (32% vs 47% of the total sample) and banking (24% vs 34%).

In line with the rest of South Africa, the youth recognise brands like Takealot and Capitec for delivering great experiences. However, their preferences diverge from older consumers when it comes to on-demand services: they’re much more likely to be enamoured with Uber Eats and less so with Sixty60.

When looking for products or services, 45% of the youth claim that TikTok is their most helpful information source. They use recommendations from friends and family and product reviews to inform their purchases, but at significantly lower rates than older consumers. This shows a distinct shift away from traditional search and review sites toward highly visual, authentic and fast-paced social video platforms for product discovery.

The youth’s optimistic view that customer experience is improving is likely rooted in their digital savvy, which allows them to transact more easily as experiences move online. Their comfort with technology extends to advanced tools like AI, with 64% saying that AI either improves every interaction or helps in most cases.

For brands serving the South African youth, the strategy must be truly omnichannel: a seamless digital presence powered by TikTok and AI, coupled with high-quality, delightful experiences in a real-world physical store that allows them to perform necessary quality checks before they commit their more limited funds.

Amanda Reekie is the founding director of ovatoyou and co-author of the South African Customer Experience Report, a benchmark study on local customer experience trends.