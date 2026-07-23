Football scores again, big time

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Spain captain Rodri lifts the World Cup winner’s trophy after their victory in the 2026 final against Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 2026.

The final might have been a dreary affair, but the football World Cup again delivered the drama, intrigue and emotional highs and lows that make it such an addictive product.

Swept aside in a whirlwind month of sporting theatre was all the scepticism over taking the event to North America, as had been the case with the Afro-pessimism that preceded South Africa 2010, or the attempted boycott of Qatar four years ago because of the exploitation of migrant workers.

The spectacle of the football quickly relegated concerns over US immigration policy and any knock-on from the attacks on Iran, with President Donald Trump’s influence restricted to a brief storm over a US player, Folarin Balogun, supposedly having a one-match ban rescinded after undue influence from the White House.

Yes, efforts from the sport’s governing body, Fifa, to “Americanise” some aspects of the game occasioned some media outrage. But for the rest it was the on-field spectacle that captivated, from the exploits of underdogs such as the tiny Cape Verde to the star-studded performances put on by some of the game’s superstars, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland leading the way.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez (Anadolu)

Hordes of travelling fans captivated their hosts, from the tartan-clad Scottish supporters drinking Boston dry to the Norwegians “rowing” their way around the country. US professional sport does not engender any of the passion that the World Cup stirs and Americans looked to participate in this great fiesta like never before.

High ticket prices did not seem to have any dampening effect, with more than 100 matches close to being sold out. Fifa expects to generate as much as $17bn from the 39-day extravaganza and much of that should be ploughed back into the game.

Purists railed against some of Fifa’s tweaks to the rules at the 2026 finals, such as “hydration” breaks twice in the matches to give television partners more chance to flight lucrative advertisements, but they are likely to stay. There were other innovations that helped speed up the game and avoided irritating time-wasting. These must be hailed as a huge success.

Spain emerged worthy winners though France were the form side right up until their surprise semifinal capitulation. Argentina provided several gritty examples of dogged determination, fighting back from adversity on multiple occasions.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal lifts the World Cup winner’s trophy after the team’s victory against Argentina (David Ramos)

The 39-year-old Messi made little impact in the final in New York but for the rest of the tournament solidified his status as one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest, as he engineered thrilling comebacks.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted with junior partners Canada and Mexico, was the first 48-team tournament. Despite fears the increase from 32 might dilute some of the quality, most matches had the right element of jeopardy and intrigue. A lot of the supposed minnows proved worthy of being World Cup participants, including South Africa, who made it through to the knockout stage for the first time in what was the country’s fourth finals appearance. Bafana Bafana scored only two goals (one from the penalty spot) and won only one of their four matches, but it was an improved outing even if the adulation heaped afterwards on veteran coach Hugo Broos glossed over some poor tactical choices.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi takes on Spain’s Fabian Ruiz and Lamine Yamal during the final match (Michael Regan - FIFA)

African football basked in the fact that nine of its 10 representatives made it through the group stages and into the second knockout phase of the tournament, though Morocco were the only team from the continent to make it to the quarterfinals. We remain a long way off Pele’s assertion, made in the 1960s, that Africa would “produce a World Cup winner by the turn of the [20th] century”. The late Brazilian great is likely at least 50 years off.

The US was also hoping its team might make some inroads, but the old European-South American order is still firmly intact. Fifa had pre-seeded Argentina, England, France and Spain to avoid them meeting before the semifinals and it was proven correct. Five-time champions Brazil faded ignominiously, though, and so did Germany.

Focus now turns to the next World Cup and it will be no surprise if it is a 64-team event as Fifa looks to try to make even more money by increasing the number of games.

It is being co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain with a handful of games at the start being played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to celebrate the centenary of the first tournament, which Uruguay hosted in 1930.

When that circus rolls around in four years, it too will likely be preceded by a cacophony of concerns but will no doubt again emerge at the other end as a whirlwind month of thrills and spills. There is simply nothing else like the football World Cup.