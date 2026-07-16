The circus comes to the city

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There are evenings out, and then there are evenings where you find yourself cheering for gravity-defying acrobats, laughing at gloriously OTT opera singers, and wondering how on earth someone just managed to balance on another human being.

Welcome to La Dolce Royal, the latest production from The Royal Countess Zingara.

The Royal Countess Zingara - blurring the lines between restaurant, circus and cabaret. (CHRISTIAAN KOTZE)

If you’ve never experienced Madame Zingara, you’re in for a treat. Created by Richard Griffin as a quirky Cape Town restaurant in 2001, it has since evolved into one of South Africa’s most beloved theatrical institutions, blurring the lines between restaurant, circus and cabaret.

After more than a decade away, The Royal Countess Zingara has finally returned to Joburg. In true Joburg fashion, it’s pitched in a car park on the edge of the veld at Melrose Arch, just off the M1. It sounds deeply unglamorous, but the moment you step through the entrance it becomes utterly magical.

(CHRISTIAAN KOTZE)

This year’s production is gloriously over the top in all the right ways. Expect dazzling aerialists, live music, slick choreography and enough sequins, feathers and theatrical flair to keep your eyes darting in every direction. Highlights include former Cirque du Soleil artists Juan Pablo Palacios and Victoria Perez Iacono, Las Vegas performer Axel Perez, Joburg acrobat Samantha Kotze, vocalist Megan Spencer and Cape Town favourites The Clorettes.

Performance in action (CHRISTIAAN KOTZE)

The fun starts before you’ve even taken your seat. Staff dressed in elaborate costumes welcome guests into what feels like a fantastical North African village, complete with ochre-coloured walls and lanterns. There are face painters, costumes to buy and plenty of opportunities to embrace your inner showman. My advice? Lean into it. A bit of sparkle never hurt anyone.

Performance in action (CHRISTIAAN KOTZE)

Performance in action (CHRISTIAAN KOTZE)

The four-course dinner is genuinely good, from mezze and soup to Madame Zingara’s famous chilli chocolate steak; vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available. Service is remarkably slick, with food appearing between acts as performers tumble, sing and soar around the room.

By the final curtain, most of the audience were on their feet dancing. Whether you’re celebrating something special or simply escaping reality for a few hours, this is one of Joburg’s most entertaining nights out.

Performance in action (CHRISTIAAN KOTZE)

La Dolce Royal is now on at Melrose Arch. Tickets start at R1,360 per person and include a welcome drink, a four-course dinner and the show. Reservations can be made at www.zingara.co.za, boxoffice@zingara.co.za or 021 891 0448.