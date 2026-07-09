Where old bones and new money meet

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No potholes. No litter. Water that never runs out. And, according to the numbers, the best-run municipality in the country. Mossel Bay has quietly become the town South Africans point to when they want to argue that small-town local government can work.

Long before “fastest-growing town in South Africa” became a headline, Mossel Bay was already a stopping point for travellers — just much slower ones. The bay’s shell middens show that Khoikhoi and San communities gathered shellfish along this coastline for thousands of years, drawn by the same sheltered waters that make it a good harbour today.

Its written history begins in 1488, when Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias anchored here on his voyage around the tip of Africa — the first recorded landing by Europeans anywhere on the Southern African coast. He named the bay Aguada de São Brás. A decade later, Vasco da Gama passed through on his way to India, and in 1500 a Portuguese sailor is said to have left a letter under a milkwood tree near the shore, later found by a passing ship. That tree, still standing, is celebrated as the starting point of South Africa’s postal history — the “Post Office Tree”.

The town grew slowly after that: a whaling and sealing station, a 19th-century ostrich-feather boom that briefly made the Southern Cape rich, then fishing and farming. It was formally proclaimed a town in 1848 and a municipality in 1852. In 2000, several smaller municipalities in the area were merged into the single Mossel Bay municipality that exists today.

The other defining chapter came much later, offshore. Natural gas deposits found in the 1960s eventually led to the construction of the Mossgas (now PetroSA) gas-to-liquid refinery that started production in 1992. For decades this gave Mossel Bay a reputation as an industrial town — the “ugly duckling” of the Garden Route, overshadowed by its more photogenic neighbours. That reputation hasn’t aged well.

Strip away the anecdotes and the record is genuinely unusual for a South African municipality: 12 consecutive clean audits, a top-three finish among Western Cape municipalities at the 2025 provincial excellence awards, and bronze for best municipal project in 2024. It was also named the best-performing municipality in the Western Cape’s Expanded Public Works Programme for 2024/2025, and Ratings Afrika rated it the most financially sustainable municipality in the province in 2024, tied with Midvaal in Gauteng. Lightstone Property has named it South Africa’s fastest-growing town for three years running.

Tourism has added to the trophy cabinet too: a promotional film, ICONIC Mossel Bay, won gold at the 2026 International Tourism Film Festival Africa, building on two silver awards the previous year for the Route 12 campaign, which was selected among 34 finalists out of more than 440 global entries.

Unlike towns that live and die by the December holiday rush, Mossel Bay’s economy doesn’t collapse in winter. Tourism, property development, retail, harbour activity and the energy sector rooted in PetroSA give it a more diversified base than most coastal towns rely on. The beaches back it up too — Blue Flag status, repeatedly renewed.

The population is about 150,000 but roughly triples every December. Despite the extra load, the town says it hasn’t faced serious water shortages, drawing supply from three dams and a desalination plant. Dirk Kotzé, who has been mayor since 2021, tells the FM that water shortages are not an issue, though the town did take water-saving measures during the drought. “In spite of the government not having built one dam since 1994, we have more than enough water,” he says.

Dirk Kotze (Mark Taylor)

Growth is visible on the ground: the Garden Walk Mall opened in Hartenbos in March, two private schools are under construction and a new medical centre is due to open this year, alongside an upgraded provincial hospital. Kotzé describes the upgraded hospital as “pristine”.

Security is treated less as a slogan and more as infrastructure. Municipal officials, police, neighbourhood watch groups and private security operate jointly, backed by roughly 600 CCTV cameras with plans to expand to 800, all feeding into a central monitoring system. Homelessness, a visible problem in many nearby towns, is managed through partnerships such as the MossHope initiative rather than left unaddressed.

“Mossel Bay’s success in managing social challenges like vagrancy in neighbouring towns is the result of partnerships with proactive systems,” says Kotzé. “Through initiatives such as MossHope, we work closely with community organisations to provide support, dignity and pathways for vulnerable individuals. We are proactive, aware and ready, and we balance social support with the consistent upholding of the rule of law.”

Kotzé says he’s proud of a town where the infrastructure works and where it’s safe to walk around without getting mugged.

The mayor says he has a healthy relationship with taxi owners and meets them once a month.

My dream is to see this town grow in a sustainable way, so that our kids don’t have to leave — Dirk Kotzé

Kotzé has a vision for this town. “My dream is to see this town grow in a sustainable way, so that our kids don’t have to leave here to find work overseas,” he says.

Mossel Bay Tourism has spent the past few years trying to shed the single-season, single-attraction image. The Ironman triathlon, now in its fourth year in the town, isn’t just a sporting fixture — the 2024 event alone contributed an estimated R54m to the local economy, with athletes, spectators and support crews filling hotels and restaurants for the race weekend.

Mossel Bay Tourism COO Lieschke Steven-Jennings (Mark Taylor)

Mossel Bay Tourism COO Lieschke Steven-Jennings says: “Successful tourism filters down from the municipality and we have a great relationship with them … they are our best ambassadors. The community, our members, tourism stakeholders and a supportive, hands-on board of directors play an important role in the success — as does working well with our business chamber and with Wesgro [the Western Cape’s official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency], who are very supportive.”

Rather than banking everything on that kind of headline event, the tourism authority has built out a year-round calendar — wine festivals, concerts, lifestyle expos and sporting fixtures through winter — a strategy that took shape after a post-Covid recovery campaign got locals moving again.

The clearest expression of this shift is Route 12, launched in 2024 to brand the wider region — Mossel Bay, Hartenbos, Klein Brak River, Groot Brak River, Glentana, Dana Bay, Boggomsbaai, Vleesbaai, Fransmanshoek, Friemersheim, Ruiterbos and Herbertsdale — as a single, varied driving destination in the spirit of Route 66 or South Africa’s own Route 62, pushing wine farms, adventure tourism and inland countryside alongside the obvious beaches.

Sustainable growth and community partnerships are priorities (Mark Taylor)

Real estate has followed the town’s rising profile, and the easy money has already been made. The entry-level “fixer-upper” once available for under R2m back in 2014 has largely disappeared from the market, with standard three-bedroom freehold homes now typically priced between R2.5m and R3.8m, and the upper end — R5m-R10m and beyond — deepening in both stock and buyer interest.

Buyers are still dominated by semigrants relocating from other South African metros, but the pool is widening to include remote workers and younger professionals, along with returning expatriates and international buyers drawn by a coastal lifestyle at a fraction of European prices.

Stephen Murray of estate agency Pam Golding tells the FM: “The Mossel Bay property market has transitioned from a period of pandemic-driven exuberance to one of sustained, fundamentals-driven growth. The region’s enduring appeal — its natural beauty, municipal excellence, accessibility to George Airport and the quality of life it affords — continues to attract discerning buyers.”