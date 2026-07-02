Abdullah Ibrahim and the exiled generation

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When Abdullah Ibrahim died last month at 91, it was in Bavaria, where he had lived since 2012, and barely three months since he had given his final concert in Cape Town. For a South African jazz musician of his generation, his age was a near exception to a rule — one that tells you something about apartheid that the music alone cannot. The rule was exile, and it killed.

Abdullah Ibrahim performs during the 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring)

Begin not with the music but with a book. In 1959 a young teacher, Ezekiel Mphahlele, published Down Second Avenue, the story of a boyhood in Marabastad. The state banned it. In the same year the musical twin of Mphahlele’s book, King Kong, opened — the first major all-black South African musical — with almost a generation on one stage: Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Kippie Moeketsi and Todd Matshikiza, who wrote the score. When the show reached London’s West End two years later, the gathering became a scattering. Many of the company never went home.

The writers went the same way. Nat Nakasa, refused a passport, left on a one-way exit permit and was dead in New York within the year, at 28; Can Themba was banned and died in exile in Swaziland in 1967. The passport took the writer as it took the saxophonist.

The Blue Notes, formed in the 1960s, were South Africa’s first significant integrated band. By 1964, harried by the authorities, they went into exile in Europe. What followed is a kind of actuarial indictment. Mongezi Feza died in London in 1975, at 30, of pneumonia left untreated in the precarious life of an exile. Johnny Dyani collapsed and died on a Berlin stage in 1986, at 40. Nikele Moyake could not bear exile and went home to die of a brain tumour. Dudu Pukwana and Chris McGregor followed within weeks of each other in 1990. Of the six, only the drummer, Louis Moholo-Moholo — the one who came home to stay — reached old age, dying in 2025 at 85.

This pattern repeats. Moeketsi, Ibrahim’s bandmate in the Jazz Epistles, stayed in South Africa after Sharpeville, was all but silenced and died penniless in 1983. Winston “Mankunku” Ngozi refused exile outright — turning down Duke Ellington to stay in Cape Town — and apartheid made him pay for it: in 1964 he was forced to play behind a curtain, and after his 1968 masterpiece Yakhal’ Inkomo he barely recorded. Yet he lived to 66, older than any musician exile held abroad. He bore apartheid’s full domestic weight and outlasted it, dying in 2009. It was banishment, not the regime’s cruelty alone, that cut the others down.

Bheki Mseleku, exiled after 1976, returned in 1994, but the homecoming did not hold; he died in London in 2008, at 53, of diabetes — a week before he meant to return for good. His case sharpens the pattern: what kept a musician alive was not the mere fact of return, but coming home to stay. One death breaks the pattern honestly. Moses Taiwa Molelekwa, who counted Ibrahim an influence, never knew exile: he came of age as apartheid ended, yet died at 27 in 2001, in circumstances never explained. Some deaths are not apartheid’s, as an honest account admits.

UNITED STATES - MAY 01: NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FESTIVAL Photo of Abdullah Ibrahim performing live onstage. (David Redfern)

Set these lives side by side and one variable separates those who lived from those who died young: the road home.

There is an obvious objection. Jazz is hard on its young everywhere — Charlie Parker at 34, Clifford Brown at 25, Eric Dolphy at 36, John Coltrane at 40. If the trade itself killed American masters in such numbers, why blame apartheid for the South Africans? Because the causes are distributed differently. The American dead were taken by drugs and drink, by cars on the night roads between gigs, by gunfire. Absent from their roll is the cause that runs the length of the South African one: exile. No American master died because the state had outlawed his band, revoked his passport or forbidden him to come home.

Which returns us to the road home, and those who took it. Mphahlele came back in 1977 because, he said, he needed to be among his own people; he took the name Es’kia that year and lived to 88.

The King Kong company mostly came home and those who did reached old age. Gwangwa lived to 83. Masekela, tiring of the US, settled in Botswana and came home in 1990 to live to 78. He was to share a stage with Ibrahim in London in 2017, but fell ill and was dead by January 2018. Makeba, who had her citizenship revoked in 1960, spent three decades stateless before coming home in 1990; she lived to 76.

Ibrahim died of little more than old age. He called one of his records Water from an Ancient Well; home was something a man could carry, and he carried it to the end. Exile, which apartheid made by law, was the significant cause — not the accident that explains nothing, but the one that shows up in the record.