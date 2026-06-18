Back to Bok business

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Springbok captain Jesse Kriel and Lood de Jager lift the trophy during the Qatar Airways Cup match against the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium on June 28 2025.

The Springboks enter 2026 this week riding a wave of hard-earned momentum, yet facing the kind of selection headaches that would keep any coach awake at night.

The team closed out 2025 in emphatic fashion, dismantling Wales 73-0 in Cardiff to cement their position at the summit of world rugby — a fitting capstone to a season in which flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu dazzled global audiences, broke records and announced himself as one of the game’s most electrifying talents. Malcolm Marx claimed World Rugby’s top individual honour, and coach Rassie Erasmus’s men extended their winning streak to eight consecutive Tests. The machine, it seemed, was purring.

But rugby has a habit of humbling the complacent, and 2026 will demand every ounce of the Springboks’ famed depth and tactical ingenuity. Feinberg-Mngomezulu is already sidelined with a serious ankle injury, and a lengthening casualty list threatens to reshape the squad before the season has even drawn first blood.

Vusi Moyo of South Africa kicks a conversion during the U20 World Championship match between England and South Africa at Stadio Mario Battaglini (Timothy Rogers)

What lies ahead, however, is as mouthwatering a schedule as South African rugby has seen in years — a Nations Championship debut, a blockbuster four-Test series against the All Blacks and the distant but ever-present drumbeat of a World Cup defence in Australia next year.

This weekend the Boks meet the Barbarians and a South African A side tackle Zimbabwe, to be followed next month by matches against England, Scotland and Wales.

Erasmus will hope to have Feinberg-Mngomezulu fit by the time the All Blacks arrive in August. In the four-Test series, three matches are at home and one in Baltimore in the US.

For the entire season, the team will be without double World Cup winners RG Snyman (lock) and Kwagga Smith (utility forward). There are other casualties: Ethan Hooker, Morné van den Berg and brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse have been sidelined for extended periods. Front-rower Asenathi Ntlabakanye is serving an 18-month doping ban.

But Erasmus has been building a wider squad. He invited a big group of players to a training camp in Joburg ahead of the mid-year internationals. The Bulls players were not considered for the matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe because they face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in Dublin on Friday. Once that commitment is done, their Bok contenders will join Erasmus’s squad.

Ball carrier Riley Norton (c) of South Africa during the U20 Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (Gallo Images)

Where most will see a crisis, Erasmus will see an opportunity. The coach will use the coming matches to blood new players, and there’s a good chance that the team will build on their winning streak of eight consecutive victories.

Erasmus and the coaching staff have not rested on their laurels since the Boks hammered Wales. Over the past seven months, they have liaised with a large group of established Test players at home and abroad and identified a clutch of Junior Boks with the potential to step up.

The Junior Boks expected to feature this year are Riley Norton, Esethu Mnebelele, Batho Hlekani, Haashim Pead, Vusi Moyo and Jaco Williams, who were all part of the team’s triumph at last year’s junior World Championship. Others from that team who were included in Erasmus’s training squad are Zekhethelo Siyaya, Markus Muller and Yaqeen Ahmed, who are expected to be part of an under-20 team’s defence of their world title in Georgia later this month.

Erasmus’s contract with SA Rugby has been extended until the end of the 2031 World Cup and, going by recent squad selections, he appears to be preparing the next generation of stars for the buildup to that global tournament in the US.

However, there is a good chance that many of these younger players will get a run with the senior Bok side in 2026, given the demands of the 15-game schedule and the length of South Africa’s injury list.

Where most will see a crisis, Erasmus will see an opportunity. The coach will use the coming matches to blood new players

The coming matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe will be important for several reasons.

The Boks hammered the Baabaas 54-7 in Cape Town last year and will expect to win by another comfortable margin against the composite side this weekend.

As Erasmus has said, the fixture should provide the players returning from their clubs in Japan with a chance to shake off the rust, while others who have missed much of the URC campaign because of injuries — among them Eben Etzebeth and Aphelele Fassi — will benefit from the hit-out before the Test season begins in earnest on July 4.

Zimbabwean rugby has made giant strides in recent seasons and the country qualified for the 2027 World Cup. It will be interesting to see how the team go against a South Africa A side stacked with youngsters who will be intent on impressing the Bok selectors ahead of the Test schedule.

The inaugural Nations Championship kicks off in July. The Boks will face England, Scotland and Wales at home in the first phase of the tournament before tackling Italy, Ireland and France away in November.

England slumped to four defeats in five matches this year in their worst Six Nations campaign yet. They will be desperate to make a statement against the Boks in Joburg and change the narrative around the team.

Batho Hlekani of South Africa during the U20 Rugby Championship match between Junior Springboks and New Zealand at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Richard Huggard)

The Boks will have their own point to prove in the first Test of the 2026 season and will remember the 38-22 defeat they suffered at the hands of Australia at the same venue last August.

Scotland blew hot and cold during the Six Nations, but Erasmus will have noted their 50-40 victory against eventual winners France. Wales have been beset by problems on and off the field, but showed some improvement towards the end of the northern hemisphere competition and beat Italy 31-17.

While results will be important across the Nations Championship and in the Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 8, Erasmus will keep the big series against the All Blacks very much in mind. The Boks may need more than 40 players to cope with the demands of four consecutive Tests against one of the world’s leading teams.

Erasmus’s players have won five of their last six matches against the All Blacks and will go into the clashes at Ellis Park (August 22), Cape Town Stadium (August 29) and FNB Stadium (September 5) as favourites. Further injuries, of course, may dilute their potency at key stages in the series, and the game in Baltimore (September 12) could yet be a decider.

Esethu Mnebelele of the Bulls with the ball during the Carling Currie Cup match between Vodacom Bulls and Suzuki Griquas at Tuine Sport Club. (Sydney Seshibedi)

The All Blacks may face their own player-management challenges over the course of the tour, but if they win even one of the Tests in South Africa, they will head to Baltimore with a chance of clinching the series. SA Rugby said there will be a form of tiebreaker if both teams win two matches apiece. The trophy will not be shared.

Erasmus has played down the importance of the Nations Championship and said the Boks will focus on beating the All Blacks and building towards the 2027 World Cup.

If the Boks come through the matches in July with a 100% record and win the subsequent series against the All Blacks, Erasmus may change his tune. With those boxes ticked, the Boks may be able to push for the Nations Championship trophy when the team travels to Europe in November.

Erasmus may look to rotate his squad for the first match against Italy in Turin (November 7) before showdowns with France in Paris (November 17) and Ireland in Dublin (November 21).

While France and Ireland have been among the best in the world in recent seasons, the Boks claimed resounding wins against both in 2025 — 32-17 in Paris and 24-13 in Dublin — and should take some confidence into the next set of matches.

There’s still a lot of rugby to be played, but if the Boks finish at the top in the southern hemisphere, they will face the best-placed team in the northern hemisphere in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham between November 27 and 29.

After all this side has achieved over the past eight seasons, and with South Africa’s outstanding depth in mind, there are concrete reasons to be optimistic ahead of what could be another memorable year for South African rugby.