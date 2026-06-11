Joburg is for the birders

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More than 550 species of bird have been recorded within the wider Gauteng region

Joburg is often defined by its pace, infrastructure and economic pull. But beyond the traffic and high-rise buildings, the city offers a quieter, less visible asset — a thriving birdlife supported by a network of green spaces, reserves and wetlands.

“Though there has been significant urban development, Joburg and Gauteng still have undeveloped and protected areas that make birding very rewarding,” says birder and author Doug Newman. “With Joburg being the largest man-made forest in the world, the transition from grassland to suburban forest has offered new opportunities to some great bushveld birds to establish themselves here.”

At the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden (Derek Keats)

This mix of habitats is central to why Gauteng attracts birders. According to BirdLife South Africa, the province offers an unusual concentration of biodiversity for an urban region.

“Surprisingly to some, Joburg is one of South Africa’s best birding destinations, as far as urban/city birding goes,” says Kurt Martin of BirdLife. “With Gauteng featuring two major biomes — highveld grasslands and bushveld savannah — and an array of other ‘micro-habitats’ such as wetlands, arid thornveld and broad-leaved woodland, we are lucky to have a wider range of avian biodiversity than many other major South African cities.”

Across the city, birding is accessible. From parks to reserves, the range of sites caters to beginners and experienced enthusiasts. Joburg City Parks & Zoo says this network is key to the city’s appeal.

“Joburg is increasingly recognised for its extensive green infrastructure and biodiversity offering,” says spokesperson Jenny Moodley. “The city’s network of parks, nature reserves and ecological corridors provides accessible, high-quality birdwatching experiences that complement its urban and business tourism profile.”

The African green pigeon is common in the bushveld and lowveld and now increasingly being spotted in Joburg’s suburbs (Bruce Schwartz)

Popular locations include Delta Park, the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens, Emmarentia Dam and Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve. These spaces support a wide range of species due to their varied habitats.

Newman says the options are extensive. “There are so many good birding spots in and around Joburg. Urban green spaces and reserves such as Delta Park and the Melville koppies offer great urban birding, with Delta Park having listed over 350 species of birds over the past few decades. Beyond the boundaries of Joburg, there are great reserves such as Marievale, Rietvlei and Suikerbosrand that offer additional birding benefits and attractions.”

For those willing to explore further, Gauteng’s central location adds to its appeal.

Southern Masked Weaver (supplied)

“More than 550 species have been recorded within the wider Gauteng region — more than half of the species found in the entire country can be seen within a two-hour drive from Joburg and Pretoria,” Martin says. “Joburg is also centrally located, so it makes a worthwhile stopover or transition point for birders looking to explore some of South Africa’s more well-known birding destinations.”

But birding in Joburg is not limited to well-known reserves. Some of the most unexpected sightings happen in ordinary spaces.

“You just never know what you will find where,” Newman says. “There have been many surprises in some seemingly ordinary places in Joburg.”

The first step for any beginner birder is to simply begin looking — Kurt Martin, BirdLife

The diversity of birdlife is another factor driving interest. Common species such as the hadeda, Egyptian goose and fiscal shrike are widely seen, while seasonal migrants like the African paradise flycatcher and European bee-eater add variety.

“The list of common birds in Joburg is extensive, with 100-150 birds being common,” says Newman. “There are some new and exciting birds that are becoming more abundant and offering pleasant garden bird surprises, including African grey hornbills that are establishing themselves in Joburg’s northern suburbs.”

At the same time, bird populations are shifting. Martin notes that this is part of a broader trend.

“Bird populations in general are declining, as habitat loss and other environmental factors, including pollution and climate change, negatively impact biodiversity,” he says. “A particularly worrying trend in Joburg is the proliferation of introduced species such as the common myna and rose-ringed parakeet.”

Institutions such as the South African National Biodiversity Institute say urban green spaces are critical in maintaining biodiversity. The institute’s Alice Aubrey says botanical gardens provide important habitats for birds.

African hoopoe (supplied )

“They provide a diversity of habitats and undisturbed areas for nesting and feeding,” she says. “The healthy ecosystems in gardens, especially those with portions left uncultivated, support the invertebrate life which is essential for most birds.”

At the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, one of Joburg’s best-known birding sites, the presence of Verreaux’s eagles is a major attraction. “The garden is most usually known for two things, the resident eagles and the waterfall,” Aubrey says.

Beyond conservation, birdwatching is also gaining traction as a lifestyle activity. Martin says its growth is being driven by both technology and changing habits.

“Birdwatching is rapidly growing in popularity, especially among younger and urban audiences,” he says. “This can partly be attributed to a combination that includes easier access to technology, social media and applications such as Merlin and eBird.”

Green Wood hoopoe (supplied)

“The first step for any beginner birder is to simply begin looking,” Martin says. “If you have ever simply noticed a bird … then you are already a birder.”

Newman points to a key skill often overlooked by newcomers. “Bird calls are everything,” he says. “Many exciting birds you see are often first located by their call.”

For Aubrey, birdwatching also offers something less tangible. “Simply sitting on a bench in a tranquil space and listening to the calls of birds is a wonderful way to decompress from urban busyness.”

As Joburg continues to grow, its birdlife reflects both change and resilience. The city may be urban at its core, but its green spaces offer an accessible entry point into nature — often just a short walk or drive away.