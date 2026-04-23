Labia in the limelight

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The Labia in Cape Town is an institution almost as famous as its near neighbour, the Mount Nelson. Less ornate than the hotel, with its stately white-pillared entrance, the Labia is tucked away amid the urban vibrancy.

Like the Mount Nelson, the Labia is in a global top 100 list. In March TimeOut ranked it No 74 of the world’s greatest cinemas, saying that its “warm royal-blue façade” shows its best side at night in the neon-tube lighting installed in 1949 at its opening.

The cinema has been a beacon for moviegoers for seven decades. Streaming won’t change that, says owner Ludi Kraus (Jacques Stander)

Named for an aristocratic Italian family, it was opened by Princess Ida Louise Labia, widow of Prince Natale Labia and daughter of mining magnate JB Robinson. The princess funded the conversion from a ballroom for the Italian embassy into a venue for live performing arts in gratitude to the South African government for not interning her sons during World War 2, despite Italy’s alliance with Nazi Germany. Her husband was an Italian diplomat who died in 1936.

Ludi Kraus has owned the Labia Theatre since September 1989, leaving a legal career to run the movie house full-time. Before that, he had been importing foreign-language films from Europe and arranging screenings at the Baxter Theatre Centre and the Nico Malan (now Artscape).

The Labia used to mostly screen foreign and classic films — French New Wave, Italian neorealism, German expressionism. Today the younger generation of moviegoers wants more entertainment. Award-season films — Oscar and Golden Globe contenders — are firm favourites. The longest-running film in the cinema’s recent history was The Grand Budapest Hotel, which screened for 51 weeks.

“I would say we’re no longer an arthouse but an upmarket cinema,” Kraus says. “We’ve maybe become a little more entertaining than we generally used to be, but we’re still pretty discerning.”

Ludi Kraus has been the owner and proprietor of the Labia Theatre since September 1989. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Kraus was born into the movie business. His father, a men’s clothing agent, decided to build a cinema. From the age of six, Ludi was involved; by 16 he was managing the place during school holidays.

He studied law in Cape Town and practised for more than a decade. But the pull of movies was strong. “I left law on August 31 1989 and the next morning I started at the Labia.” His biggest adjustment was ditching a three-piece suit for a pair of jeans.

When Kraus took over, there was one cinema — a hall with seats packed tightly. “You sat with your knees under your chin.” If the film had subtitles, you had to lean into the aisle to read them, he says.

He transformed the building: a rehearsal room upstairs became a second cinema, a double-storey garage was converted into the third, and when live theatre was phased out, the backstage area became the fourth. The venue now holds just under 400 across its four cinemas.

Over the decades the Labia has attracted some famous faces. German filmmaker and screenwriter Werner Herzog came for a retrospective. A star once wandered in while staying at the Mount Nelson, spotted a listing for one of his films and pressed a folded R20 through the box office window (tickets were R10 each at the time) with a handwritten note asking for two tickets, signed “John Cleese”. Salma Hayek, Matt Damon and Colin Farrell have also visited.

Kraus has seen enough cycles to resist panic about the future of movies. He watched cinemas survive the ban on smoking — “everyone thought that was the end”. He watched them survive television, when restaurants closed on Tuesday nights because people watched Dallas or The World at War. So he’s not worried about streaming.

“Streaming is healthy for cinemas,” he says. “It forces them to up the quality of their films — to show things that need to be seen on a big screen. We rely on good films and good atmosphere.”

After 56 years in the industry — counting those childhood years behind the counter — Kraus says: “The business is forever changing. There are always new challenges.”

There’s a moment, Kraus says, when a truly good film follows you home. It’s a sentiment that has guided 37 years of programming at the Labia and goes some way to explain why Cape Town’s most characterful cinema has outlasted the smoking era, the arrival of TV, and now, the age of streaming.