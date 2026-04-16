Where hippos roam the streets by night

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St Lucia's hippos follow a set route through the centre of town during their nocturnal visits.

St Lucia, the tiny KwaZulu-Natal north coast village nestled in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, is quietly thriving as an international tourism magnet — even as it grapples with municipal water woes, estuary management delays and heavy truck traffic on the N2. The park is South Africa’s first Unesco world heritage site.

Despite broader challenges facing KZN tourism, including poor road infrastructure, the south coast’s water challenges and Durban’s continuing beach water quality battle with E. coli, St Lucia draws a steady stream of Europeans. Dutch, German, Swiss and French visitors in particular come for its blend of wildlife, beaches and unspoilt nature.

“It’s a special place,” says Alfredo Stefanini, owner of Alfredo’s Restaurant, who has run his establishment there for 26 years. “There’s no place on earth like it.”

St Lucia’s hippos follow a set route through the centre of town during their nocturnal visits (Screengrab/Alfredo's Restaurant)

The town’s biggest drawcards remain wildlife encounters. Hippo and crocodile cruises are hugely popular, as is the short drive to Cape Vidal through a game area that features the big four. Whale watching runs for five months of the year, and the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, Africa’s oldest proclaimed game reserve — where rhinos never died out — lies just 60km away.

But nothing quite matches the spectacle of hippos roaming the streets after dark, grazing on lawns.

“It’s a regular experience,” Stefanini says. “Probably three times a week they come through the main street.”

Stefanini has placed a hippo-warning sign outside the restaurant. He activates a flashing “hippo crossing” light remotely when his network of locals, “the hippo brigade”, spots the animals approaching from the estuary.

“We escort them ... we don’t want an accident to happen,” he says.

Security patrols at night protect both hippos and overenthusiastic tourists who approach too closely. During a 2025 “Dangers of Hippos” campaign large warning signs were erected across the town.

Stefanini says warthogs graze along the verges during the day and people sometimes spot a leopard in bushy areas outside the town.

Post-Covid tourism recovery has been strong. The St Lucia Ratepayers’ Forum reports a marked improvement in 2025, with European visitors dominating in July and August and South African families arriving during school breaks. Businesses often surpass pre-pandemic levels of trading, resulting from a renewed focus on service and marketing.

Ella Allen, centre, with Nunu Nxumalo, left, and Slee Mpungose, right, of Ella's Ice Cream and Waffle Co (Lyse Commins)

Ella Allen and her husband, Wayne, former mine workers from Crocodile River platinum mine, opened Ella’s Ice Cream and Waffle Co in September 2025.

“We came here a lot for holidays, and we love this town,” Ella says. The festive season was “hectic” — the business nearly ran out of stock in January. “We’re doing great.”

We escort them ... we don’t want an accident to happen — Alfredo Stefanini

Roberto Fierro, owner of Barraca Restaurant (a Portuguese-Italian spot famous for its chicken, seafood, fish and steaks), describes similar success: post-Covid, business rebounded strongly, with international guests arriving. He knows of Dutch people who have bought local businesses after first holidaying in the area, and says Italians visit in August and September.

Property sales reflect the confidence. Jacana Properties estate agent Carla Trevelyan says the market never dropped during Covid.

Buyers often pay cash for holiday or retirement homes, she says. “Very few have to get bonds.” The prices of free-standing three-bedroom houses start at about R3m (the cheapest need to be fixed up); three-bedroom flats range between R2.5m and R8m and townhouses and one-bedroom units go for R1m-R1.5m.

Challenges persist. Municipal water supply is unreliable — the town can go for three to five days without a municipal supply — so most businesses and resorts rely on boreholes. Tourists are usually advised not to drink the tap water, though it is drinkable.

The long-running estuary-mouth debate continues. The area has been closed since 2002, when the Jolly Rubino, a roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel, was stranded there, close to the St Lucia estuary. Reeds have overgrown the place, and this has limited boating and recreational fishing. The final basic assessment report for dredging the Msunduzi River and beach channel was submitted to the forestry, fisheries & environment department in early January.

Bheki Manzini of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority says the organisation has engaged local businesses about reed management. “We are not dealing with alien invasive species but with indigenous plants that have become dominant due to specific environmental conditions,” he says.

“Any intervention in a world heritage site must be scientifically defensible and legally compliant. We are working on the development of a science-based management plan. Once this is approved, it will provide a clear, sustainable framework for managing reed growth in a way that supports both the ecological health of the estuary and the needs of recreational users. Some of this work is [detailed] in the [report] for the proposed dredging. The primary driver for this application is ecological restoration. We are focused on the long-term health of the St Lucia system.”

St Lucia’s rich natural heritage has allowed it to become a flourishing drawcard for tourists (supplied)

Nearby, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is undertaking refurbishment projects. “On the iMfolozi section of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park upgrades are under way at Hlatikulu Bush Lodge, as well as the safari tents at Mpila Camp,” says spokesperson Musa Mntambo. “Ezemvelo is advancing its commercialisation programme, which involves seeking strategic funding partners to collaborate in the operation and management of selected facilities and tourism activities.”

Heavy coal trucks congest the N2, raising accident risks, while some nearby iSimangaliso facilities face maintenance closures — popular log cabins at Cape Vidal have been shut since December.

But Manzini says Cape Vidal is set to be transferred to the iSimangaliso park, and the authority has issued a call for expressions of interest to run the site commercially.

Collaborations such as these help St Lucia shine despite the challenges. The ratepayers’ forum partners with Mtubatuba municipality to do road signage replacement, cleaning, pothole repairs and service improvements.

“Working together with local government does make a meaningful difference,” a forum spokesperson says.

St Lucia remains rich with attractions, but it is undermarketed. Stefanini says visitors who stumble across it often return, declaring it “far greater than Cape Town”. In a province battling to attract foreigners, this little village proves wildlife, authenticity and community spirit can still pull international crowds, hippos and all.