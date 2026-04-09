Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek hits a high note on debut

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The impressive musical programme of the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek featured a mix of local luminaries, global greats and emerging artists. Pictured here is SA's Mandisi Dyantyis.

Switzerland’s renowned Montreux Jazz Festival made a successful African debut in the Cape Winelands on the last weekend of March.

Presented by Nedbank, the inaugral Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek featured a three-day programme of musical performances and inspiring workshops.

Performances along Huguenot Street — dubbed the ‘Montreux Mile’ — brought music into the heart of Franschhoek. (Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek )

The event welcomed a diverse audience of local and international visitors, who moved between two primary performance venues — The Arches main stage and the more intimate Jazz Village — with the festival’s footprint extending along Huguenot Street, dubbed the “Montreux Mile” for the occasion.

As the weekend unfolded, word of mouth and social sharing translated into increased demand, with peak sessions and hospitality reaching full capacity.

While the global Montreux name carries a near six-decade legacy, the Franschhoek edition established its own identity early on, defined by scale, setting and a deliberately curated, hospitality-led experience. The result was a festival that felt both premium and personal, with audiences engaging as much with the environment as with the music itself.

The integration of food, wine and local culture contributed to an experience that extended well beyond the stage — reinforcing Franschhoek’s position as a destination capable of hosting world-class, multi-dimensional events.

“There was a particular energy across the weekend — one that built organically as people arrived, experienced it, and shared it,” said Mark Goedvolk, founder of Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.

“From the outset, our intention was not to replicate the Swiss Montreux, but to create something that reflects both the spirit of the brand and the character of Franschhoek.”

Hitting all the right notes

The festival also created space for collaboration across generations and geographies, with established global artists sharing the programme with South African luminaries and emerging artists — a dynamic that hit all the right notes with audiences.

“As presenting partner, we are proud to have supported the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek and to have seen such a strong favourable response from audiences and our clients across the weekend,” said Buli Ndlovu, executive head of Personal and Private Banking Marketing at Nedbank.

“The festival delivered a distinctive, high-quality experience that aligns with our focus on creating meaningful value for our Private Banking clients, while contributing to SA’s growing cultural and tourism economy.”

What a truly memorable experience for music lovers and lifestyle enthusiasts — Tourism minister Patricia de Lille

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille said the festival was “a truly memorable experience for music lovers and lifestyle enthusiasts” — and one that strengthened SA’s position as a leading cultural tourism destination.

“We look forward to building on this momentum as we anticipate the return of Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek in 2027,” she said.

Plans for 2027 festival

Goedvolk noted that the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek had created a strong foundation — one that could be built on thoughtfully and consistently in the years ahead.

With early demand and positive sentiment from attendees, partners and media alike, planning is already under way for the next edition.

The festival will return to the Cape Winelands from 19 to 21 March 2027. Further announcements, including programme details and ticketing, will follow in due course.

To stay up to date with the latest news, connect with the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek on Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok, and visit the festival’s website.

This article was sponsored by the Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek.