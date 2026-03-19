The T20 World Cup is over. Brace for the IPL

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Andy Flower as coach, will be looking to defend their IPL title.

April, the bookend of the southern hemisphere cricket season, is a trying month for fans. Not only must South Africans digest the disappointment of another failed T20 World Cup campaign, they need to gird their loins for a grinding nine-week haul in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

It’s enough to make you fall out of love with the game.

The Proteas played some good cricket in the recent T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, they played it at the wrong time. And in the wrong half of the event.

After their nail-biting second super-over victory against Afghanistan, they beat the eventual champions, India. Later they coasted past New Zealand as if they weren’t there (“Smile and wave, boys, smile and wave”) and gave the impression of being one of the competition’s form sides.

Aiden Markram (who scored 86 not out in 44 balls against the Kiwis) was in a run of glorious form, and Lungi Ngidi, sneaky as Charles Dickens’s Artful Dodger, was bowling a sweet confection of cutters and slower balls. Both were named in the “Team of the Tournament”. The Proteas were catching like demons. What wasn’t there to like?

Time to twist: South Africa’s Aiden Markram bats in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India (Matthew Lewis-ICC)

On the other hand, this team — we know now — contained a tragic flaw. While both India and New Zealand, the eventual finalists, tweaked and experimented after their defeats by South Africa, the Proteas carried on doing what they were doing. They played the same side and went about their business in the same way.

India’s tweak was minor but far-reaching. They dropped Washington Sundar, who played against South Africa, replacing him with opening batsman Sanju Samson, who also kept wicket rather than Ishan Kishan, who kept his place.

In a related move, Hardik Pandya, he of the peace tattoo on his neck, was brought a place or two up in the batting order. On the back of such apparently negligible decisions are World Cup victories made.

You learn from defeat, not from victory

While New Zealand also fiddled and fretted, South Africa opted to stick rather than twist. It made them one-dimensional and brittle. And it probably cost them the tournament.

It’s easy to be a smart aleck in hindsight. We should be charitable. The charitable view would argue for continuity. It would argue that in the absence of a compelling reason to change the team, the team should be kept intact. Fair enough.

On the other hand, the Proteas — and this includes convener of selectors Patrick Moroney — never found out anything they didn’t already know through the course of the competition. And how could they? You learn from defeat, not from victory, and the South Africans’ lack of a defeat here or there counted against them. Maybe Tristan Stubbs shouldn’t have hit that six off the final ball of the first super over against Afghanistan?

Another thing: the Proteas’ bench players. Jason Smith, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje and George Linde never looked remotely close to unseating any of the incumbents, with the possible exception of Linde. This lack of flexibility cost South Africa.

Hats off, though, to India. Samson scored 89 in the semifinal against England and followed it up with 89 against New Zealand in the final. The final was a one-sided affair, with India scoring 255 batting first and winning by 96 runs.

Lungi Ngidi of South Africa bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Semi-Final match between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens (Surjeet Yadav-ICC)

Some of the New Zealanders’ bowling figures were the stuff of nightmares. Take Lockie Ferguson, ordinarily a handy customer. His two overs cost him 48; Matt Henry, no slouch either, went for 49 in his four overs, including four wides. These are not stories to tell the wide-eyed grandchildren.

Cricket’s big top now moves to the IPL, which starts in Bengaluru on March 28 when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play the Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB, last year’s winners, are coached by Zimbabwean Andy Flower, whose star is rising.

Flower coached England between 2009 and 2014, and has been unusual in at least partly reinventing himself as a white-ball coach. He coached the Trent Rockets, last season’s losing finalists in England’s The Hundred, and at the end of last year was named coach of the London Spirit.

He teams up at RCB with Rajat Patidar, his skipper, who can’t by any stretch of the imagination be called an India cricket superstar. Patidar scored a brisk 26 in the 2025 final, alongside stellar talents like Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone. Kohli is back this year, along with the equally destructive Phil Salt.

So, too, is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a handy seam-up medium-fast bowler who is a far more important piece of the RCB jigsaw than he gets credit for. As they say in the cricket classics: “Batters win you matches, bowlers win you tournaments.”