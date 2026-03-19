Full steam ahead as Outeniqua Choo Tjoe gets back on track

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The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe was one of the last regularly scheduled passenger steam trains in Africa, chugging along a 67km line on the scenic Garden Route between George and Knysna.

The train was an international tourist attraction and much loved by locals. It was a sad day when it took its last journey in 2010, so news that the Choo Tjoe is coming back, and that work has started on clearing and fixing the train lines, has been greeted with excitement.

The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe steams over Kaaimans River bridge between George and Wilderness (Kobus van wyk)

The Choo Tjoe made its first journey in 1928 and went on to become an iconic tourism drawcard in the Western Cape.

Leaving George and passing high above the coastal resort and surfing beach of Victoria Bay, the train made its way through several tunnels on the rocky shoreline, over the Kaaimans River bridge and round the bend to overlook Wilderness Beach before coming to a brief stop at Wilderness station.

It then took passengers over the Touw River and along the Garden Route lake district with its glimpses of luxury homes intermingled with indigenous forest and lake views before crossing Swartvlei and coming to a stop at the Sedgefield station.

Ahead came Groenvlei, more countryside and farmlands framed in fynbos and coastal vegetation, and the Goukamma station at Buffalo Bay. After that, it steamed past stately Belvidere and Brenton-on-Lake, crossing the estuary before pulling into Knysna.

Passengers would then disembark for about two hours to wander around or have lunch before they would enjoy the whole scenic journey again, in reverse, back to George.

By the early 2000s, it carried more than 115,000 passengers a year, with about 70% being foreign tourists.

Between 2006 and 2008 flooding damaged key sections of the line. While temporary sections hobbled on for a few years, owner Transnet ended the service in 2010, citing a lack of commercial viability. There was simply no funding to fix the line.

While visiting Knysna in 2010, Alan Winde, then Western Cape MEC for finance, economic development & tourism, committed to reviving the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe service. He wanted the Choo Tjoe transferred from Transnet to the provincial government.

In May 2012, Transnet said the heritage train’s revival was “not an option without the R150m required to repair its flood-damaged rail infrastructure”, and that it did not have the money. But, it said, it was open to discussions with anyone prepared to provide funding.

The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is more than just a railway; it is a national treasure — Michelle Phillips, Transnet CEO

For more than a decade, there were repeated but stalled attempts to revive the train. Despite rumours and rumblings over the years, the railway line was left to further deteriorate.

In 2017 Transnet asked local interest groups to brainstorm a plan to restore the line. Classic Rail made its debut with a full proposal and request for a concession on the line — and its plan was accepted in January 2018.

It would, however, take another seven years of wrangling with red tape before Classic Rail got the go-ahead to restore the enterprise.

In 2019, Classic Rail CEO Alan McVitty announced that the Classic Rail consortium would get the Choo Tjoe steaming again, though there were still hurdles to overcome.

In 2021 Transnet requested proposals from the private sector for the restoration and operation of the train. Two companies submitted bids for the tender, Classic Rail and Outeniqua Choo Tjoe Limited, which had assembled a team of track repair contractors, bridge engineers, hydrologists, steam and carriage restoration specialists and tourism specialists.

Outeniqua Choo Tjoe (Kobus van wyk )

In 2024 Transnet finally awarded the contract to Classic Rail and Outeniqua Choo Tjoe, giving them access to the railway between George and Knysna and a 25-year concession to run the train.

In late 2025 it was finally announced that Classic Rail would be bringing the little steam train back to life following years of negotiation.

“Work on the project is now going full steam ahead, as contracts and funding needed to restore the almost 100-year-old train have been secured,” said McVitty at the end of 2025.

How much the restoration of the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe will cost borders on a state secret.

When asked how much the concession had cost Classic Rail, how much to clear and restore the tracks, and how much to refurbish the train carriages, Martin Hatchuel, spokesperson for the Outeniqua Choo Tjoe and Classic Rail, says: “We don’t want to publish our expected capex at this time or talk about costs.”

Classic Rail is not even prepared to give a ballpark figure of how much the project will cost. No news article to date has published final or projected figures. Questions about how much it will cost to ride on the train remain unanswered.

While no firm reopening date has been set, efforts to clear and restore the line have started. The company plans to open the line in two phases: the section from Knysna to Sedgefield first, with Sedgefield to George following after. The first phase is expected to take around 12 months.

Meanwhile, the refurbishment of the train and carriages will be done in George. The team includes engineers, hydrologists, and restoration specialists — several of whom worked on the five-star Kruger Shalati Train Hotel project completed in 2020.

Chugging across land and sea (Kobus van wyk )

Afritrack, Classic Rail’s track contractor, started clearing vegetation in December 2025 and has reached the 12km mark. Members of the team on site report that on average one in four wooden sleepers will need replacing. Most are still sound despite being 100 years old, says Classic Rail.

At the signing ceremony last year, Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said: “This is a model for public-private collaboration in the preservation and activation of strategic heritage infrastructure. The Outeniqua Choo Tjoe is more than just a railway; it is a national treasure.”

Joan Shaw, tourism manager for George, says the Choo Tjoe’s revival will connect communities, support jobs and be a symbol of growth, resilience and momentum for tourism on the Garden Route. “We cannot wait to welcome passengers aboard this journey of nostalgia and discovery.”

Ronald McDoubell may be 97, but he clearly recalls the magic of the train. “My father worked on the railways and he took me for a run from Sedgefield to Knysna in 1990. I haven’t forgotten the sound of it, the steam. It was very special. I hope it comes back again so I can have one more ride on it.”