Smell the rubber and hear the engines whine (earplugs included)

The Simola Hillclimb pits and starting line with the VIP hospitality tent (Mark Taylor)

Knysna will be braced next month for South Africa’s fiercest motorsport showdown: the Simola Hillclimb, one of the top three such events in the world. The race roars back for its 16th edition in April, unleashing a bigger turnout than previous years, flashier machines and blistering speeds that push drivers to the brink.

The dramatic course is Simola Hill, a steep, winding 1.9km public road leading up to the Simola Hotel & Country Estate, overlooking the town. Since its inception in 2009, it has become a globally recognised event for speed, engineering and motorsport culture. And a must-see for petrolheads.

From April 30 to May 3 the Simola road is turned into a racetrack. Beyond the road the town bustles with people and fancy cars; you can smell the rubber and hear the whine of engines. Last year about 20,000 spectators turned out, and more are expected this year.

Live-streamed to 120 countries, with 70-million social media views over a decade (46% from South Africans averaging 40-minute binges), the event’s media blitz — worth R250m in exposure — pulses worldwide from a frenzy of 147 journalists.

Founding CEO Ian Shrosbree says it rivals Pikes Peak Hill Climb in the US and Shelsley Walsh in the UK. Last year’s King of the Hill shootout claimed its first fatality when Pieter Joubert spun off-course in his Lotus Exige.

King of the Hill 2015 entrant Nico van Rensburg in a 1974 VW Scirocco Mk1 (Mark Taylor)

Since Simola Hillclimb’s inception, it has had an estimated economic impact of R300m. The event created close to 540 jobs last year in a town that offers few employment opportunities.

The total visitor spend in 2025 was around R52m, about 17,000 nights’ accommodation were sold, and the economic impact on the town was estimated to be R43m.

The event, which Shrosbree says costs R10.2m to run, is all about fast cars and the vibe that goes with it. The lap record is 34.161 seconds, set by Andre Bezuidenhout in a Gould GR55 in the single-seaters and sports cars shootout in 2022. Every year the game is on to see if that time can be beaten.

Mechanics fine-tune a vehicle before the race (Supplied)

Over the years, the Hillclimb has drawn top international drivers, among them Mika Salo (a former Formula One driver from Finland), Petter Solberg (a Swedish-Norwegian former rally driver), Johan Kristoffersson (an eight-time rallycross champion from Sweden), Jean-Michel Bayle (a former world motorcycle champion from France), Randy Pobst (an American racing driver known as “The Rocket”) and the US’s Cole Powelson (who won the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in Colorado in 2024). Three more international drivers are expected this year, but the organisers have not yet revealed their names.

Sarel van der Merwe, who won the first Simola, Ian Scheckter and his son Jaki, Geoff Mortimer and Bezuidenhout are among South African drivers who have taken part. Franco Scribante remains Simola’s most successful competitor, having won several races in the classic and modified saloon categories.

Over the years an impressive lineup of cars has taken to the hill — from classics like the Porsche 917, McLaren MV8 Formula 5000 and LDS Formula 1 to modern machines including F1 cars, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsche GT3s, McLarens, BMW M models, Ariel Atoms and Radical SR1s.

High-performance machines race flat-out over the course with speeds exceeding 250km/h. Top drivers complete the run in under 35 seconds — from a standing start

The event draws in many locals. A day before the start, there is a fan fest and sports car parade in central Knysna where people can get a close-up look at the vehicles and perhaps even a chance to chat to some of the drivers.

The event has also inspired the creation of bespoke machines built specifically for the event. Notable examples include Scribante’s “The Sheriff”, a 1,200kW Nissan GT-R developed in New Zealand; Dezzi Gutzeit’s thunderous Skyline GT-R R32; the ferocious Toyota MR2 of Pieter Zeelie, last year’s winner; and Dawie Joubert’s Ferrari-powered Lotus Exige.

Heinrich du Preez in his 1985 7-litre V8 Cobra KCC (Mark Taylor)

Since 2012, Simola has been held over three days, with the Friday dedicated to vintage, classic and historic vehicles — some worth a small fortune. Initially showing pre-1975 cars, eligibility has since been extended in some classes to 2005 models.

The King of the Hill Shootout takes place on Saturday and Sunday. This is where high-performance machines race flat-out over the course with speeds exceeding 250km/h. Top drivers complete the run in under 35 seconds — from a standing start.

To ensure fair competition, the King of the Hill was split into three categories from 2017: supercars; modified saloons; and single-seaters and sports cars. Each category has its own final shootout among the 10 fastest contenders. Hybrid cars were introduced in 2016 and electric cars in 2017.

Simola Hillclimb started as a casual event with spectators having picnics on the banks but has evolved into a much grander affair. Tickets start at R190 a day, plus an extra R300 for pit access. The Le Mans VIP hospitality tent costs R3,550 for Friday’s events and R4,750 on Saturday and Sunday. The organisers also offer private box hospitality.

Gero Lilleike accelerates a 1931 Ford Model A (Mark Taylor)

It all began with three men who had a dream of creating a motor race up Simola Hill. In 2009 founders Shrosbree, Francis Cusens and Chick Ramsay got permission from the municipality and buy-in from Simola Hotel & Country Estate.

“When we launched the first edition, many doubted whether a motorsport event could thrive in Knysna. But we believed in the potential of something different — something world-class. Through bold vision, careful planning and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we’ve transformed the Simola Hillclimb into a landmark event on the international motorsport calendar,” says Shrosbree.

In the first year there were 46 drivers, the next year 94 and by 2015 there were 132. After 2015 it was decided to make 84 the limit, and from 2017 until now the maximum number of drivers has entered. In 2009 there were 1,500 spectators, in 2010 there were 4,500 and in 2025 the numbers exceeded 20,000.

Shrosbree says drivers spend between R30,000 and R1m — or more — to attend Simola Hillclimb. This includes the entry fee, running costs, crew and team and accommodation. It does not include the cost of the car. According to Shrosbree, tyres for the weekend of racing cost between R5,000 and R300,000. Drivers are not able to insure their vehicles for an event like this.

It cost R10.2m in 2025 and this year it will cost R12m to run the Simola Hillclimb. It has also become a full-time business. The event has a core team of six working year-round and 31 part-time staff. During the event, about 185 extra people are employed.

“New sponsors are on board this year; national companies are showing interest in sponsoring or partnering with Simola, and names that have been there for some years stay because they see the return on investment the event offers,” says Shrosbree. “In 2026, we’re expecting record attendance, intense competition and another chapter in a story that just keeps getting better.”

It’s an exciting weekend, but it is also very loud. This is why ear protection, especially for children, is recommended. Earplugs will be available on entry.