Cape Town’s annual art fair goes global

Cape Town’s art week has become a significant fixture on the global art calendar. While it may be smaller than events in Basel or Frieze, the festival transforms part of the city into a bustling collection of curators, artists, collectors and the simply curious.

The art weeks in Basel, Switzerland, and Frieze, primarily in London at Regent’s Park, rank among the world’s premier contemporary art events. These draw global galleries, set trends and drive huge sales in the art market.

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair, under this year’s theme, Listen, brought together 126 galleries from 34 cities (including Lagos, Tokyo, Barcelona and Berlin), presented more than 490 artists, showed 35 first-time exhibitors and attracted about 30,000 visitors.

Now in its 13th edition, it is the largest art fair in Africa. Galleries host openings, collectors open their homes, and solo shows, talks and satellite events spill across neighbourhoods, studios, historic buildings and public spaces. It is, as more than one person noted, as much about watching the people as viewing the art.

Attracting attention: Gabrielle Kruger’s ‘My home is my nest my body is my home’ (Cape Town Art Fair )

The Cape Town International Convention Centre, the central venue for the art fair, provided platforms for viewing and slots to listen to talks and discussions around artworks, themes and artists.

Art fair director Laura Vincenti says the event is about exploring how art becomes a space for encounters between geographies, generations and ways of seeing. “The fair is not only a meeting point for the market but for ideas, histories and shared futures.”

Even before the official opening on February 19, art lovers set the city buzzing with events. One of these was the Strauss & Co Vernissage, where guests browsed the works for three auctions that took place over the weekend of the fair: Portway to Cohen: A Collector’s Legacy; Hair Matters: A Selection from the Georgina Jaffee Collection, and Woven Legacies: Fibre & Form. There was also Faces of Cape Town: Portraits by Irma Stern, a capsule exhibition that showed a selection drawn from the Irma Stern Trust Collection.

Goodman says the Cape Town fair has come of age (supplied)

Susie Goodman, executive director of Strauss & Co — one of Africa’s leading art auction houses — was bullish about the mood. “After a challenging year in 2025 locally and globally, the markets ended positively. The first international auctions of the year started off with great results and a buoyancy that hopefully paves the way for a similar positive start to the year.”

The fair took place two weeks after Art Basel Qatar, the inaugural Middle East edition of the global art fair, which was held in Doha and focused on art from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Goodman believes the Cape Town fair has come of age. She says it boosts the local economy with a “massive attraction of international collectors, institutions, and art lovers that migrate to the southern tip of the continent this time of the year”.

The shape of collecting itself is shifting. Design, fibre, textile, silver, mid-century furniture, glass and jewellery have all entered the market in new ways. This was Strauss’s third year of its Woven Legacy auction, bringing baskets, textiles and fibre to audiences, and its fourth year focusing on a dedicated ceramics sale — a category that is becoming more sought-after, says Goodman.

Tie-ups with global luxury brands have played a part, among them Hylton Nel’s whimsical animal creations that were scaled up into monumental runway sculptures for a Dior show in Paris. Motifs from his work were translated into embroidery, knitwear and accessories, turning the pieces into expensive collector’s items.

Sustainability is woven into the conversation too. Joburg-based Chris Soal makes sculptures and custom bags from bottle caps and toothpicks, among other items. He transforms these throwaway materials into striking works, including Lady Dior bags.

“As a world economy we need to be able to talk about being more green, to talk about footprints,” says Goodman. She sees the auction world as a form of recycling. “You can buy someone’s second-hand piece.”

The Hair Matters auction drew from Georgina Jaffee’s personal collection and offered an intimate focus on how hair has been represented across art history. Taking its title from two influential Joburg artists, Portway to Cohen surveyed South African paintings from the 1960s to the present. Douglas Portway was a pivotal figure in South African abstraction, while Steven Cohen is internationally renowned as a performance artist and dancer.

Hair Matters: A Selection from the Georgina Jaffee Collection (Cape Town Art Fair)

The broader art market has had a difficult few years — geopolitical instability, inflation and cautious sentiment at the luxury end following the post-pandemic boom have all taken their toll. But the collector base appears to be broadening. A younger generation is emerging, collecting differently from their parents, and there is growing interest in overlooked artists from across the continent. Goodman says the weekend gives people a chance to connect, meet, converse and interact with the industry and its followers.

Beyond the convention centre, the city offered parallel programmes. The Iziko SA National Gallery presented a retrospective of work by Cohen, the avant-garde artist and South Africa’s self-described “bad boy”, bringing together installations, objects, film and performance. Cohen has been based in France since 2003. At the Norval Foundation, Brett Murray’s Wild Life traced more than four decades of sculptural practice. Zeitz MOCAA offered a tribute to Albie Sachs, tracing the artistic and political histories of South Africa and Mozambique. BlackBrick Hotel hosted Edoardo Villa’s work in dialogue with contemporary South African sculpture.

Chidirim Nwaubani, winner of the 2026 Tomorrow’s/Today prize which combines art, technology and cultural reclamation. (Anthea Pokroy)

The fair’s emerging artists programme, supported by the City of Cape Town, introduced some of the week’s most affecting stories. Using Cape Malay wedding gowns as her raw material, Fatiema Ward works with textiles and beading. Her beadwork is based on a skill that has been passed on through generations in her family.

Ward’s sculpture “Zuriena” represents the weight of marriage that women have carried over the years and indicates that the fantasy is present even in our modern-day society. “My artwork breathes life into these vintage gowns and makes them more accessible to an audience,” she says.

Fatiema Ward’s beaded dress (Cape Town Art Fair)

Ward’s mother ran a bridal shop until cheap imports forced its closure; she still has about 100 gowns stored in boxes in her garage. The dress on show at the art fair is 25 years old and has been worn by 10 brides.

Ward hand-beaded the entire garment, double-knotting every second bead. She is deliberate about keeping prices accessible. “It’s better to see it in someone’s home than to see it with an exorbitant price tag,” she says.