Travel smarter: Capitec saves South Africans R25m on overseas trips in six months

Whether you’re travelling to Gaborone or London, Capitec helps you stretch your rand with zero currency conversion and international card payment fees.

South Africans are making smarter travel choices, according to new data from Capitec.

Between March and August 2025, Capitec clients made 1.9-million international card payments, a 24% year-on-year increase, and collectively spent R1bn using their Capitec cards while abroad.

Capitec’s data reveals two distinct approaches to travel among South Africans: frequent, lower-cost trips across the region, or fewer, higher-value long-haul journeys to countries outside of Africa. This highlights the need for simplified, affordable and reliable banking solutions, to cover both smaller everyday needs, and larger travel expenses while abroad.

“South Africans are on the move, and they want every rand to work hard for them,” says Francois Viviers, group executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec.

“Our offering is already market-leading, saving our clients R25m by not charging currency conversion fees for international point-of-sale card payments. As of October 1, we also cut international card payment fees to R0. These bold steps remove friction and enable our clients to enjoy their international travel without the worry of hefty fees waiting for them on their return.”

When travelling internationally with a Capitec card, clients pay zero currency conversion and international card-machine transaction fees. Other banks can charge up to 2.75% per transaction.

That means real savings. For example, on a spend of R10,000, Capitec clients pay nothing, while clients at other banks could pay up to R275.

For frequent travellers or high spenders, these savings add up quickly, making Capitec a cost-effective choice for global transactions.

Here’s how the fees compare:

R100 R1,000 R5,000 R10,000 R20,000 R50,000 Capitec fees for purchases abroad: 0% R0 R0 R0 R0 R0 R0 Other banks’ fees for purchases abroad: up to 2.75% R3 R28 R138 R275 R550 R1,375

While travel to the US and UK continue to be popular, Capitec’s data from March to August highlights strong activity in neighbouring countries like Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, reflecting growing regional interest.

Within Africa, Botswana notably appears prominently in both transaction frequency and total spend at R70m.

Long-haul destinations like the US and the UK lead when ranked by total spend, with R97m and R68m, respectively.

International travel appeals to a cross-section of South Africans, and Capitec’s card payment data demonstrates that 35- to 44-year-olds lead international card spending, followed by those between 25 and 34.

Viviers says: “Most international card activity comes from clients who are at the point in their lives where they can enjoy either group vacations or the high-value trips they’ve been saving up for. Currency conversion rates and transaction fees have a massive impact on how people experience their travel abroad.”

Capitec’s data reveals that clients are increasingly confident in making direct payments at merchants, with international card usage almost evenly split between point-of-sale transactions and ATM withdrawals.

The insight emerging from Capitec’s analysis is one of increased access and connection to an integrated regional economy while maintaining deliberate and meaningful links to the wider world. Behind every tap or swipe, whether in Gaborone or New York, lies the infrastructure quietly enabling these journeys.

“Quite simply, Capitec offers the best solution in the market for any international traveller, unlocking the wonderful world of exploration and experience,” says Viviers.

Key takeaways from Capitec’s data (March to August 2025):

1.9m international card payments made, a 24% increase year-on-year.

R1bn spent through Capitec cards outside SA.

International card payment fees are now R0, effective October 1 2025.

International card usage is almost evenly split: 54% at merchants versus 46% at ATMs.

Zero currency conversion fees saved clients R25m over the past six months.

Debit cards lead usage, with 96% of clients transacting abroad using debit cards, accounting for 93% of total spend.

Peak international card spending is observed among 35- to 44-year-olds, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.