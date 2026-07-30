The return of conviction capital

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Following a period characterised by caution, South Africa’s private equity sector appears to be entering a more constructive phase.

“Notwithstanding the continuing geopolitical shocks, the local private equity market is currently buoyant, and deal activity remains relatively high,” says Geoff Wilmot, a private equity investment professional at RMB Corvest.

As proof, in the past 12 months, Corvest has invested in three locally based companies, one multinational and two UK-based deals, while also concluding two successful exits from South African companies.

Geoff Wilmot (supplied )

“Both sales were to strategic industry players rather than other investment firms. This underscores an emerging trend, where South Africa Inc is again looking to local private equity portfolios for strategic additions to operations.”

Wiehann Olivier, partner and head of private equity at Forvis Mazars in South Africa, attributes the renewed momentum to improved investor sentiment, easing inflation and a more stable operating environment.

Wiehann Olivier from Forvis Mazars

“Investors are prioritising businesses that demonstrate resilient cash flows, strong management teams, technology enablement and clear operational value-creation opportunities.”

Wilmot says the general industrials segment is experiencing renewed interest, along with the packaging and private education sectors.

Olivier adds that infrastructure, renewable energy, financial services, fintech, health care and technology-enabled businesses continue to attract significant interest due to structural growth drivers and defensive characteristics.

“Increasingly, private equity investors are also evaluating businesses leveraging AI, data analytics and digital infrastructure as long-term productivity and scalability drivers.”

Competition in the local sector remains intense, especially where established funds and emerging managers compete for the same assets.

Olivier says the presence of dry powder is increasing competition for high-quality assets and placing upward pressure on valuations in sought-after sectors.

“While there is some overlap for high-quality assets, established funds are generally targeting larger, more mature businesses, whereas emerging managers are often focused on the lower mid-market, where valuations can be more attractive and competition less intense.”

This has created a relatively healthy ecosystem where managers can pursue differentiated strategies rather than competing directly for every opportunity.

“In our experience, the volume and sources of private capital chasing deals in South Africa continue to grow, which highlights the need for differentiation, both in sourcing transactions and the approach to winning them,” says Wilmot.

“A proven track record and strong brand are only half the story. Winning transactions also require a focus on the softer aspects that influence how owners of the businesses we target, whether founders, families or entrepreneurs, ultimately choose their partners.”

We believe value creation has to come from the business itself — Geoff Wilmot

However, the resurgent deal flow is not a return to easy-money dealmaking, as investors rely less on cheap debt or multiple expansion.

“Private equity firms remain more conservative on leverage than during previous cycles, reflecting lessons learnt from the higher rate environment of recent years,” says Olivier.

“Should the Reserve Bank maintain a hawkish stance, fund managers are likely to continue favouring operational improvements, technology adoption and revenue growth initiatives over highly leveraged transaction structures.”

According to Wilmot, a hawkish Bank extends the reality that the disciplined use of debt can be useful at the margin but is unlikely to be a major driver of returns in the South African mid-market.

“While the easing cycle offered some relief, the recent reversal reaffirms our approach of never building investment cases on cheap leverage. We believe value creation has to come from the business itself.”

That discipline is becoming more important as exits grow harder to time. In this environment, continuation funds, permanent capital vehicles and hybrid instruments, such as preference shares, mezzanine finance and earn-outs, are helping managers bridge valuation gaps, retain exposure to strong assets and avoid forced sales in weak windows.

“These fund structures give quality assets more time to realise their potential rather than forcing sales into a soft window,” adds Wilmot.

While innovations such as continuation vehicles are a sensible option for the funds industry, Wilmot says Corvest’s balance sheet model inherently offers the same underlying feature that these structures are trying to recreate — the flexibility to hold good businesses for as long as it takes to realise their potential.

“This ability means we’re never a forced seller — we exit only when the asset, management team and market are ready.”

Olivier expects similar structures to gain relevance locally as South Africa’s secondary market matures and fund managers seek ways to return capital while preserving upside in high-performing businesses.