SA Corporate Real Estate: Not what it says on the tin

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Based on the name, investors might be forgiven for thinking that SA Corporate Real Estate focuses on office properties aimed at corporate tenants. In fact, the fund’s defining characteristic is that it has the largest residential property portfolio on the JSE.

At the end of the 2025 financial year, SA Corporate had a residential platform of 15,600 apartments — enough nightmare fuel to last a lifetime for anyone who has dealt with buy-to-let headaches. But this is precisely the appeal of the portfolio, as spreading those residential property risks over such a vast, professionally run portfolio helps to improve the risk-reward balance.

It’s worth noting that this portfolio dramatically increased in size after the acquisition of Indluplace in 2023, bringing more than 9,100 residential units into the portfolio. This took the total portfolio to well over 19,000 units, with subsequent asset disposals having brought it down to the current level.

In 2025, SA Corporate generated 46% of its revenue from the residential portfolio. The split is roughly two-thirds suburban estates and one-third inner-city properties. As you might imagine, these portfolios require different strategies.

In suburbia, the fund offers exposure to middle-income estates that achieve long-term growth through providing the right mix of amenities for residents. These are the types of estates typically associated with developers such as Balwin.

But with Balwin likely to delist, SA Corporate becomes the default choice for investors looking for exposure to this trend. Although SA Corporate is primarily focused on income-producing properties rather than development opportunities, it also isn’t shy to consider development risk.

The fund would certainly like you to believe that the book value is conservative. It has the receipts to prove it

In the inner-city portfolio, success comes from a precinct-based approach that improves the area surrounding the properties. If elements like walkability can be improved, the yield on these properties goes up.

The strategy is working, with a pre-close update for the six months to June confirming that the residential portfolio grew net property income by between 6% and 7% on a like-for-like basis. This was achieved through a combination of a 4.3% average rental increase and a lower vacancy rate.

Like most property funds, SA Corporate recycles and allocates capital. Due to the much lower average value per residential property than you’ll see in other property types, it becomes quite the operational lift to generate meaningful proceeds.

In 2025, it sold 818 units for R388.2m — a price 35% above book value. In the first six months of 2026, it has sold 391 units at a premium of 38.6% to book value. For the full year, it projects sales of 1,077 units at a 32.7% premium to book. The fund would certainly like you to believe that the book value is conservative. It has the receipts to prove it.

SA Corporate Real Estate (iress )

Beyond the residential portfolio, the fund generated 38% of its 2025 revenue from retail properties. Although the focus on convenience retail feels like the right approach in the current omnichannel environment, net property income growth of between 5% and 6% in the six months to June means that this portfolio is lagging the residential assets. Expense growth is a pressure point, with municipal costs as one of the drivers.

The other core asset class is logistics-focused industrial, generating 15% of revenue in financial 2025. In recent years there’s been a pivot towards quality assets in this space, with no vacancies at the end of June. It’s worth remembering that these logistics portfolios tend to have lumpy lease expiry profiles, so vacancies can change quickly. They also have less opportunity for outperformance due to the long-term nature of leases with key tenants (compared to a wide portfolio of many tenants on shorter-dated leases). For the six months to June, net property income grew by between 3% and 4% in this portfolio.

Overall, SA Corporate enjoys a solid portfolio mix that drove net property income growth of between 5% and 6% in the first half of 2026. It expects distributable income per share to increase by 5%-7% in FY26. Together with a healthy loan-to-value ratio of 41.8% and the degearing opportunity created by the planned residential portfolio disposals, this makes the fund an interesting choice in this sector.

On a trailing dividend yield of 7.4% and with a 12-month total return of 24%, the fund is particularly interesting for those who want to diversify their portfolios through residential exposure. Or, better yet, for those who would prefer to avoid the risks and pain of their own buy-to-let investments.

The Finance Ghost