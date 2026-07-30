Pick of the Month: Premier Group remains in a premier position

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Consumer goods group Premier was listed on the JSE as part of an initiative by majority shareholder Brait to raise funds for the embattled investment fund.

Listed in March 2023, after a delay in the IPO due to market conditions, Premier issued 66.9-million ordinary shares to institutional investors at R53.82 a share to raise R3.5bn. The opening trade was 11% higher to close the day at R60.

Premier is one of South Africa’s oldest companies. It started as a bakery in Cape Town in 1824 and produces and markets iconic brands such as Snowflake, Blue Ribbon, BB Bakeries, Iwisa, Nyala, Manhattan, Mister Sweet and Lil-lets.

Taste the pride (supplied )

In March 2026, Premier concluded a R5.6bn deal to acquire listed mid-cap food producer RFG Group, best known for its range of Rhodes tinned fruit and jams, Bull Brand meats and Hinds Spices, alongside a sizeable convenience foods business (which is a large supplier to Woolworths). The benefits of RFG’s R8.1bn in revenue and base R673m operating profit, plus integration and cost savings, will accrue in the next 12 to 18 months.

Premier has been a stellar performer in the food producers sector, with a gain of 260% since the IPO, and has been a recommendation of the FM and IM since listing. As it trades close to record highs, is there justification in continuing to recommend the counter?

The simple answer lies in the ongoing margin benefits from the new mega-bakery in Aeroton, cost and energy savings, and the kicker from integrating and expanding RFG.

Premier’s results to March 2026 showed the winning formula of eking out efficiencies, cost optimisation and market share gains again producing earnings growth in the 20%-30% annualised range that has become a consistent hallmark of the company. Headline earnings for the year rose 28% to R12.04 per share with a final dividend of 187c per share.

The star was the milling and baking division, which contributed 81.4% of Premier’s R21.1bn in revenue and 93% of operating profit (excluding corporate costs). Millbake reported revenue growth of 5.1% to R17.26bn and operating profits of R2.4bn (up 23.3%) — and this is before the benefits of the new R700m Aeroton mega-bakery and RFG transaction.

At the grocery, personal care and international divisions, revenue grew 13.5% to R3.94bn, with operating profit ahead 14.3% to R190m.

Margin in the period rose an impressive 130 basis points to 7.4%, with Premier’s strong cash flow allowing debt repayment and the R322m buyback of shares. Management intends to continue share buybacks with a total sum of R1bn pencilled in.

Premier has been a stellar performer in the food producers sector, with a gain of 260% since the IPO

The mega-bakery in Aeroton came online in phases, starting in November 2025. It became fully operational, with both baking lines running, in March 2026, producing 16,000 loaves an hour. Thanks to this increased capacity, the older bakeries will be phased out, delivering cost savings in terms of distribution, logistics, energy and efficiencies. Benefits should begin to accrue in Premier’s interim results to September 2026.

Then there is the RFG deal, which was not a contributor to Premier’s year-end results. In an all-scrip deal where Premier used its valuable paper to acquire RFG in a ratio of seven RFG for every one Premier, the transaction was instantly accretive.

Premier Group (iress)

Premier Group VS FTSE- JSE All share index (iress)

RFG had some solid brands, but as a mid-cap with a smaller balance sheet, it could not invest the capital required to fully exploit them and extend product lines. With Premier’s larger chequebook and focus on costs and efficiencies, FM expects significant investment in RFG to add capacity and new product lines, aiding margin expansion and profitability.

Further, integration savings will be significant with duplication costs cut and the benefit of Premier’s scale trimming costs in areas such as insurance, banking fees, interest costs and logistics. FM estimates that this could be R100m in the first year with ongoing benefits. RFG was a profitable business, but under Premier’s control it should enhance its contribution.

With a solid business and the benefits to accrue from Aeroton and RFG, the earnings base from Premier should continue in the 20%-30% range for several years to unwind the earnings multiple of 16. Premier remains a quality R32bn mid-cap, which should rise further and bake in solid long-term portfolio gains.

Anthony Clark