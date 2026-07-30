Orion shines brightest among JSE copper juniors

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Northern Cape copper developer Orion Minerals, the FM’s Junior Mining Hot Stocks selection for 2026, has so far been the clear standout among the JSE’s junior copper counters.

Its share price is up 26% year to date, in contrast to a 43% fall for fellow Northern Cape miner Copper 360 and a 35% decline for Zambian copper producer Jubilee Metals. That gap is probably explained by two factors.

The first is technical validation. Orion has completed definitive feasibility studies (DFSs) for both its flagship assets: the Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and the Okiep Copper Project. While assumptions made on paper still have to survive contact with full-scale mining, a DFS is an important confidence-builder for investors.

Under the JORC Code — the Australasian reporting standard used to classify and disclose mineral resources and ore reserves — a feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic assessment of a development option. It must assess whether the deposit can be economically mined after allowing for mining, processing, infrastructure, environmental, legal, social, regulatory and financial factors.

By comparison, Copper 360 has filed a formal mining viability report and declared a maiden ore reserve for the Rietberg Copper Mine, which is a meaningful advance beyond pure exploration or a conceptual mine plan. It shows that technical and commercial work has been done to support a life-of-mine plan, including mine design, metallurgical recoveries, infrastructure, costs, copper price assumptions and modifying factors such as dilution and mining losses. However, it’s not quite the same as a broad, project-finance-ready DFS of the type Orion has completed. More importantly, Copper 360 has missed production targets since listing in 2023 and experienced an exodus of senior executives, both of which have weighed heavily on investor confidence.

Jubilee, meanwhile, remains at an earlier stage of technical definition at Molefe. Although mining is already taking place alongside ongoing exploration, the company is still working towards a formal JORC-compliant resource estimate.

The broad backdrop for copper remains supportive. Demand is being pulled higher by grid expansion, electrification, electric vehicles, renewable energy and data centres

The second reason for Orion’s outperformance is funding certainty. Orion recently raised R182m in equity and, more importantly, signed a binding $250m prepayment agreement with Glencore.

This strengthens the investment case in two ways. First, it reduces the immediate risk of a large dilutive equity raise. Second, it gives investors an important external validation signal. If a blue-chip miner such as Glencore is prepared to anchor funding and take offtake exposure, it suggests the project has been subjected to serious technical, commercial and legal scrutiny. That does not guarantee successful execution, but it does give Orion credibility.

That is very different from Copper 360, which had to rely on a highly dilutive rights issue to keep operations going. Jubilee is in a stronger position — besides generating income from its Zambian operations, it still expects to receive further proceeds of about R1bn from the sale of its South African platinum group metals and chrome operations. Even so, Jubilee has also used equity to fund acquisitions and development partnerships.

The broad backdrop for copper remains supportive. Demand is being pulled higher by grid expansion, electrification, electric vehicles, renewable energy and data centres, while supply is constrained by falling grades, long permitting timelines, project delays and mine disruptions. The International Copper Study Group expects the refined copper market to move into deficit in 2026.

Orion Minerals (iress)

For Orion, the focus now shifts from study work to execution. Prieska is the priority asset, with first production from the Uppers targeted for the second quarter of 2027 at an initial rate of 0.24Mt per year. The larger Deeps development is expected to follow about two years later, ultimately lifting targeted production to 2.4Mt per year. At Okiep, drilling and optimisation work continues, with management looking to bring production forward and reduce upfront capital.

The immediate catalyst is the Glencore transaction. At the time of writing, the remaining conditions included Reserve Bank and other regulatory approvals, an updated intercreditor agreement and finalisation of the linked offtake agreements; Orion targeted closure by the end of June 2026. A positive update confirming completion of those conditions would reinforce the market’s view that Prieska is genuinely moving into development and could trigger another leg higher in the share price. Conversely, any unexpected delay or setback would probably weigh on the stock.

Orion has outperformed because investors see it as the JSE’s most clearly defined, technically advanced and best-funded junior copper development story — and therefore the lowest-risk option in a high-risk sector. The challenge now is to prove that the transition from feasibility study to mine execution can be delivered on time and on budget.