MARC HASENFUSS: An end, and a new beginning

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Investors Monthly has been around for a sweet 16 years — first as a supplement in Business Day and later as a supplement in the FM. I have edited IM — and corralled its merry band of investment writers — for probably the best part of a decade. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

So this, it pains me to say, is the last edition of IM. It’s been a more than decent innings, and the brand endured much longer than sceptics predicted when a brave Stuart Theobald launched the supplement in February 2010.

I know a good many readers really valued IM’s deep dives into listed companies and will be disappointed at the development. Me too. The strong team of writers harnessed at IM made copy proofing not only a cinch but also a most enlightening experience.

There is an upside, though. So hear me out, please!

The new-look FM — which has now merged with the talented teams at Currency (who were almost all ex-FM staffers) and Miningmx — will offer a much-expanded investment and personal finance section. As such, company coverage every week will be significantly bolstered, and many of the same names that wrote in IM will also write for the FM’s enlarged investment section.

I will be heading up the FM’s investment section, and I can assure readers that company/investment coverage will be comprehensive every week. Readers know where to reach me, and I would welcome any suggestions, criticism and comments.

Last, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the long-serving IM production editor, Lauren de Beer — the key person behind the scenes. Lauren has been unflappable in the face of looming deadlines, diplomatic in roping in errant writers and always considerate enough never to put me under any undue pressure. It’s been an absolute honour (and pleasure) working with you.