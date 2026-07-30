ISA’s firewall of dividends

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Cybersecurity specialist ISA Holdings’ share price has risen 82% over the past three years, before taking into account its steady and generous dividends.

Yet reported earnings over broadly the same period increased by only about 31%, with earnings per share rising from 14c a share in 2023 to 18.3c a share in 2026. On the surface, that makes it look as though the share price may have run ahead of the fundamentals.

The headline numbers, however, do not tell the full story. Reported earnings have been distorted by ISA’s 50% joint-venture investment in DataProof, which has disappointed. ISA’s share of DataProof’s after-tax profit fell from R7.7m in 2023 to R5.5m in 2026 and was also down from R6.1m in 2025. Exclude that equity-accounted contribution, and the core ISA business looks considerably stronger. Earnings excluding DataProof rose from about R14.2m in 2023 to about R23m in 2026, a gain of roughly 62%.

After year-end, ISA disposed of its 50% stake in DataProof for R62m, comprising R52m in cash on completion and a deferred R10m plus interest payable within 12 months. The transaction does two useful things at once. It removes an underperforming associate from the earnings base, while giving a debt-free company a meaningful capital injection. For a business with a market capitalisation of roughly R375m, R62m is material. It creates optionality for reinvestment into the business, acquisitions or possibly even a special dividend.

That deal is probably why the share price hasn’t retreated further from its 52-week high of 257c, despite the disappointment of a proposed buyout failing to materialise. ISA had been under cautionary after receiving a nonbinding expression of interest that could have resulted in an offeror acquiring control via a scheme of arrangement, followed by a delisting from the JSE. Those talks were terminated in May 2026, with no offer emerging from the process. Yet the share price has remained relatively firm and is still meaningfully higher over both one and three years.

ISA was started in the 1990s as a value-added reseller of firewall and antivirus technologies but has broadened into a managed security solutions provider. Its services cover the discovery, design, delivery, deployment and management of security infrastructure, including areas such as firewalls, anti-malware, authentication, remote access, content security, intrusion protection, vulnerability assessment, private networking, messaging and data protection, and identity and access management. In plain language, ISA helps companies keep bad actors out, let legitimate users in, and keep the whole security environment properly monitored and managed.

Cybersecurity has shifted from discretionary IT spend to essential infrastructure

This is an attractive place to be. As more business processes move online, as companies rely more heavily on cloud and hybrid environments, and as regulatory demands around data protection increase, cybersecurity shifts from discretionary IT spend to essential infrastructure. ISA management notes that the drivers of the information-security market remain robust because of persistent cyber threats, regulatory and legislative compliance requirements, and the growing complexity of hybrid and cloud-based environments.

The quality of ISA’s revenue base is the major attraction. Revenue rose 9% in 2026 to R127.9m, and 82% of that was subscription-derived. That is a strong base for a small listed company. It means ISA is less dependent on lumpy one-off projects, even though project work remains part of the mix. The recurring component includes products, subscriptions and managed security services, including MSS Pulse, ISA’s internally developed security infrastructure management and monitoring platform. Gross margin also improved from 48% to 50%, with management attributing the improvement to a higher contribution from higher-margin services, despite margin pressure on third-party products and subscriptions.

Operating expenditure in the 2026 year rose 8% to R34.5m, mainly because of payroll-related expenses, which is hardly surprising in a sector where specialised cybersecurity skills are scarce and expensive. But management says investment in business-process automation and the use of artificial intelligence tools is helping to ease operational pressure while supporting growth and agility.

With a market value of about R375m, ISA remains too small and illiquid for most institutional investors, a constraint amplified by its tightly held register, with directors controlling 65% of the shares. For retail investors comfortable with smaller JSE counters, however, that high insider ownership can also be seen as an attractive alignment of interests. Add in a dividend yield of more than 8% and exposure to a structurally growing cybersecurity market, and the investment case has clear appeal.

ISA Holdings (iress)

The one caveat is executive remuneration. In 2026, directors’ remuneration totalled R10.3m against earnings attributable to shareholders of R28.6m. For a company of ISA’s size, even modest changes in executive pay can have a visible impact on reported profit, though that needs to be balanced against the scarcity and value of experienced IT management skills.

The key question is how management allocates the R62m DataProof proceeds. A special dividend would offer shareholders an immediate reward, while a well-judged acquisition could extend ISA’s growth runway. Given ISA’s history of paying special dividends, a cash return may be the more likely outcome.

Raymond Steyn