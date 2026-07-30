Hide in a hedge in tricky times

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I recently attended the Meet the Managers presentations held by The Collaborative Exchange. I had a particular focus on seeing hedge fund managers again, because nothing has changed my view that markets now are much trickier than they were between 2000 and 2019.

My proof lies in a simple graphic I saw in a paper from Amundi, which shows how well you could diversify a portfolio of equities in the first 20 years of this century by blending in bonds. In a low-inflation environment, bonds and equities tend to inversely correlate (one goes up, the other goes down), so diversifying a portfolio is a doddle.

Unfortunately, the 2020s brought a mix of Covid-related money-printing largesse and deglobalisation, both of which are invariably inflationary. Most longer-term followers of my commentary will have read me bang on about how current markets need to be handled as in the 1970s and how investors need to position for inflation. It’s not just about inflation, though, because bonds are no longer nearly as useful in diversifying portfolios.

This is why I’m looking to hedge funds as an additional tool in the inflation management toolkit. I happened to recently source a graphic from a Peregrine presentation that shows just how diversification can be obtained by a market-neutral fund in particular (yellow line). The even better news is that similar attributes have been recorded by other credible players in the local industry.

I’m looking to hedge funds as an additional tool in the inflation management toolkit

Despite the differences, many of these “market-neutral” funds have been achieving equity-like returns with significant risk management benefits. It’s not my place to promote any of these, but the performances from the likes of 36One, Peregrine, Steyn, Fairtree and Laurium Capital are credible and mean that when one adds hedge funds as part of a regulation 28 retirement fund, there are enough choices given the 10% asset category limit (2.5% individual fund limit).

US Stock-bond and correlation (1965 - 2023) (Portelli and Roncalli)

A quick reminder of what a hedge fund is: it’s a collective investment vehicle that invests predominantly in publicly traded securities and their derivatives. Using long positions, short positions (or bear sales — in other words, selling borrowed securities) and gearing, these funds can seek either accentuated returns or, indeed, reduce net market risk in a securities portfolio. The assets can be multi-asset in nature — basically, anything and everything.

Correlations to FTSE/JSE Capped Swix All Share Index (iress)

The hedge fund industry in South Africa today has matured from its swashbuckling origins and is responsibly run by capable people with relatively long track records. This is relevant because hedge funds, unlike long-only funds, actually don’t like bull markets that much. This is why local hedge funds seem to have performed acceptably in the generally dismal investment environment that South Africa has offered since 2011. For this reason, part of me perversely prefers local hedge funds to foreign ones.

What could a hedge fund investment process look like? In principle, you want to buy shares with positive prospects and avoid duds that are doing nothing or look fragile.

Long-only fund managers might dislike certain securities, but they cannot act on those views, because they cannot sell what they dislike. This is another reason hedge funds are growing on me. Most shares have what is called a negative skew. What this means is that markets consist of a small pack of good runners and a long pack of laggards. Hedge funds seem a rational way to face such a reality.

Lucas is a portfolio manager at Vunani. These views are personal