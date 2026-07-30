Grindrod brings the firepower

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Grindrod, whose share price recently hit a record high, has been an astonishing performer in the JSE mid-cap sector. The stock is up 57% year to date and more than 135% over the past 12 months. With a market value of R18.7bn, Grindrod has transformed from an ugly duckling, as the market saw it just a few years ago, into a swan.

It’s been a longtime favourite of IM, which pointed to the value-unlock potential back in October 2020 at just 370c. This was as management sold off the ragbag list of assets — including private equity, land holdings, a bank and agricultural assets — to refocus on its core logistics, ports and rail operations.

As the business was refocused, the cash raised repaid debt and enabled the company to invest in new, profitable business areas and opportunities. The gem within Grindrod is its stake in the Port of Maputo and 100% ownership of the dry bulk terminal Matola, also in Mozambique. Record volumes of product, especially iron ore and chrome, have been the main lift in the profitability of the assets.

Grindrod has long had rail interests, with locomotives operating in parts of Africa. When the South African government moved to get private sector participation on the Transnet freight rail network, Grindrod, with its locomotives and expertise, seized the opportunity.

Much of the uplift in the Grindrod share price in the past year is due to the market’s expectations for improved revenue and profitability from its participation in the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) programme. The ability to link its TRIM slots into its port assets in Maputo will enhance pass-through value and margin enhancement.

With a nearly ungeared balance sheet, Grindrod has the firepower to expand its rail interests via the purchase of additional waggons and locomotives. A new locomotive is typically priced at $6m, with an 18-month lead time to delivery. So Grindrod is utilising its existing rolling stock of more than 50 locomotives to ease into TRIM and, once comfortable with the environment and system, aims to bid for additional slots. This is the upside potential the market is salivating over.

With interim results due on August 25, IM recommends waiting for the figures to reappraise Grindrod

Financial 2025 results to December were well received by the market. Port volumes in Maputo rose 6% to 15.2Mt, with Matola at a record 9.9Mt (up 22%). Revenue was just 1% ahead at R7.5bn, aided by a strong rise in ports profit to R2bn — offsetting a 31% slide in logistics profits to R185m. Core earnings rose 17% to R1.2bn. Headline earnings of 179.8c a share were posted, placing the counter on a current earnings multiple of around 15. A final and special dividend of 68.2c a share was paid, with cash flow for the year at R2bn (up more than 100%).

Grindrod (iress )

Grindrod recently had a pre-close update for its interims to June. CEO Kwazi Mabaso indicated “favourable fundamentals” for the company over the past five months, with higher volumes and improved coal, chrome and iron ore prices helping. Port of Maputo volumes rose 30%, but inclement weather in January and February hit Matola with an 8% drop in volumes through the terminal. A materially better “catch-up” second half was forecast. Mabaso said that if the weather had been better, Matola volumes would have been up 5% in the first half, indicating the terminal’s potential as capex is rolled out to expand throughput.

The logistics division has had more direct volumes, but the same poor weather did close the Eswatini sidings, with better volumes anticipated in the second half.

Mabaso said Grindrod would test a TRIM train set in the second half to start the service in the first half of 2027. The company had won slots on the eMalahleni-Maputo line with an initial volume of 280,000t a year of coal that should increase to more than 400,000t as more slots and wagons are added.

With interim results due on August 25, IM recommends waiting for the figures to reappraise Grindrod.

Given the hefty rise in the share price, IM is aware some institutions are taking some healthy profits off the table at these elevated prices. TRIM is due to come into effect operationally by the end of 2026. The market may wait to see how this initial phase delivers, and IM believes that at the current share price much of the easy money has been made. Still, Grindrod should be regarded as a core portfolio holding for the longer term.

The writer holds shares in Grindrod