Competition heats up in the kitchens

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South African consumers are usually considered to be cyclical in nature. Come a rate reduction or lower level of inflation, and they revert to their previous habits.

But perhaps this is no longer the case. Just over 10 years ago signs of consumer pressure emerged amid low growth, poor confidence and increasing prices. Lower-income consumers were affected first, as reflected at Captain DoRegos (owned by Spur at the time), which saw an 18.2% drop in sales for the first half of 2014 (when Spur specifically referred to cash-strapped consumers in its report).

Then the pressure on consumers shifted upwards to family dining and, later, upper-middle casual dining. Famous Brands’ signature brands portfolio, too — comprising Mythos, Vovo Telo and Lupa Osteria — reported operating-margin losses in financial 2024 and wider losses the following year.

As a result of 10 years of cumulative pressure (food inflation, weak real income growth, the pandemic, load-shedding, increased interest rates, municipal charges, health insurance and school fees), consumers developed habits associated with scarcity. Consequently, old spending habits did not return; consumers started evaluating every rand. This is why the restaurant sector can no longer be analysed in the context of a regular recovery cycle.

Check the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence index — the official long-term average is zero, but it has been persistently negative since 2015. The index was -5 in the third quarter of 2024, dropped to -6 in the next quarter and plunged to -20 in Q1 2025. According to Credit Bureau data, as of September 2024 there were 28.32-million credit-active consumers in South Africa, with almost one-third having impaired credit records. According to the South African Reserve Bank, household debt to disposable income was 62% at the end of 2024, while the debt service cost was close to 9%.

In the past, restaurants competed against each other. Burgers vs burgers, pizzas vs pizzas. Casual diners competed against casual diners. Now the battle is for the dinner occasion. A family deciding what to do for dinner has a choice between takeaways, a Woolworths ready meal, a Checkers rotisserie, home cooking or dining out. The restaurant sector is now competing against the entire “meal-solution” industry.

A family deciding what to do for dinner has a choice between takeaways, a Woolworths ready meal, a Checkers rotisserie, home cooking or dining out

This threat is significant and growing. Checkers Sixty60 launched in 2019 and was available from 539 stores by financial 2024, when its online sales grew 58.1%. Shoprite’s Xtra Savings programme had more than 31-million members by June 2024, while the group’s Supermarkets RSA core grew sales by 12.3%. By 2025, Shoprite had surpassed R250bn in merchandise sales and Supermarkets RSA had grown 9.5% to R213.5bn. Sixty60 grew another 47.7% to R18.9bn in 2025. The momentum continued into the first half of 2026 when group sales rose 7.2% to R136.8bn, Checkers and Checkers Hyper grew 8.9%, and Sixty60 sales increased 34.6% to R11.9bn, with the service available at 875 stores nationwide.

Not surprisingly, by financial 2025 and 2026, both Famous Brands and Spur were talking about supermarkets as rivals.

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is treating food as a moat. It is becoming increasingly easy to duplicate menu items, promotions and technology. But winning trust is hard. Consumers pressured by circumstances become more risk-averse when using their discretionary income — they want guarantees that they will get what they paid for in terms of quality and value.

Spur was able to increase sales at its franchised restaurants 8.3% in financial 2025 even with continuously low consumer confidence, whereas Famous Brands created R662m of free cash flow in financial 2026. Consumers did not simply stop spending, they just spent more selectively, on brands that they could trust.

Pizza Pug demonstrates the platform logic as well. Created using the infrastructure of Spur restaurants during lockdown, Pizza Pug used existing kitchens and the established trust in the Spur ecosystem. Spur’s first half 2026 trading update strengthens this point. Its seven virtual kitchen brands were available from 422 restaurants and maintained their share of the online ordering channel, with Pizza Pug, RibShack RocoFellas and Just Wingz remaining the top performers. At the same time, Spur expanded the physical platform: in South Africa it opened 29 restaurants and revamped 26 during the first half, while eight were closed. The message is clear: a restaurant network can become a demand-creation platform, rather than merely a collection of retail locations.

Loyalty has also turned into economic infrastructure. Spur’s Family Card is now a part of the Spur Family Club ecosystem, and by 2023 voucher redemptions already stood at 70%.

Overall, though, previous growth assumptions for restaurants have been proved false. Delivery was supposed to revolutionise restaurant economics and premium dining was expected to capitalise on rising affluence. Instead, consumers wanted convenience but resisted paying too much for it. Click-and-collect, drive-throughs, direct delivery and virtual kitchens became more attractive because they offered convenience with better economics. Spur’s first-half Sens announcement reinforces this — confirming that heightened competitor and retail activity intensified the battle for share in the meal-solution category while consumers remained highly price-conscious under persistent economic strain. Even so, annual customer count numbers were slightly up for the group, and average spend per head grew above menu-price inflation.

Famous Brands’ strategy follows this paradigm shift. In financial 2025, it opened seven new drive-throughs and launched delivery hubs in Botswana and Zambia. Its 2026 Sens announcement reinforces the strength of the model as the group continued to generate free cash flow, refinanced and lowered the cost of debt, commissioned the Midrand cold storage facility on budget, initiated a share buyback programme and pursued capital-light expansion in Malaysia.

IM believes the next decade for the JSE’s listed fast food and restaurant businesses is not going to be defined solely by food quality, innovation or store expansion. These things are relevant, but no longer critical. In modern South Africa, consumers face limitations on money, time and budgets while having numerous meal options. They can now choose from supermarket meal solutions, delivery, home cooking, meal kits or takeaways. In the meantime, restaurants are adapting with affordable family dinners, convenient office lunches, power-outage meals or budgeted luxury.

The winners will be those who reduce friction in the meal choice and make spending rational, justified and rewarding. Recent results already show the divergence in performance. Famous Brands’ financial 2026 results were driven by consumer demand for its leading brands portfolio and the resilience of its vertically integrated business model, while signature brands remained weaker. Spur Corp reported 8.3% franchised restaurant sales growth and a 40.4% higher full-year dividend for financial 2025 in an environment of negative consumer confidence and widespread impaired credit records. Consumer money clearly goes to the brands that make the value equation most convincing.

Ultimately, all the visits to a successful restaurant start with the following question at the household level: “Why is it worth it?”

Spur’s pizza and pasta brand Panarottis provides an example of underappreciated growth inside a familiar portfolio. In the first half of 2026, Panarottis grew restaurant sales 17.4% and achieved 12.1% like-for-like growth, while the core Spur brand grew sales 7.2% (but still represented a chunky 64% of South African sales). Spur’s speciality restaurant portfolio grew sales 9.1% and contributed 12% of local sales, with Hussar Grill and Doppio Zero accounting for 63 of the 86 upmarket restaurants.

Pizza’s sharing economics can reduce cost per head and create a strong value proposition for families and group dinners. Growth will not depend on category expansion alone, but on taking market share — from weaker independents, weak franchises and supermarket meal competitors. It will require the right pricing structure, capital allocation and positioning for a constrained consumer.

Special offers are not enough. Value must be embedded in menus, loyalty programmes, combinations, convenience formats and the broader restaurant business model.