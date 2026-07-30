CA&S will reward patience

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Falling diamond prices have undermined faith in the Botswana economy and, with it, faith in CA&S’s performance. File photo.

Fast-moving consumer goods counter CA Sales Holdings (CA&S) has been a favourite of IM’s since it listed on the JSE four years ago and PSG Group unbundled its 47% stake.

Involved in distribution and logistics, warehousing, merchandising and getting products to shelves in Southern and East Africa, CA&S has an impressive local and foreign client list of more than 200 branded companies from Tiger Brands and Nestlé to Unilever and Diageo.

The company has been a stellar performer on the JSE, running from 540c to its R19.60 peak. From an initial p:e of 16, CA&S has derated to 9.1. IM forecasts headline earnings of 168c a share to end-December 2026 — a prospective p:e of 7.8.

CA Sales (iress)

There’s no sugarcoating the slump in the CA&S share price since it hit its high in May 2025. At the time of writing, the stock has tumbled by a third from that peak, with interim results to end-June 2026 due in late August.

Much of this negative sentiment is due to market worries that CA&S’s Botswana business, its largest regional operation, could be jeopardised by the collapse in global diamond prices. Diamonds, a key export for Botswana, account for about a third of GDP.

The election of a new populist government in 2024 saw GDP growth slide that year and the next. But the African Development Bank and the Bank of Botswana forecast real GDP growth of 1.2% in 2026, rising to 3.5% in 2027, supported by renewed investment in the mining sector and increased activity in non-mining sectors, particularly services. Diamond production is forecast to increase 20% in 2026.

China and Qatar invested heavily in 2025 in a spread of sectors from copper mining to energy, infrastructure and tourism, pumping $1bn into the economy

China and Qatar invested heavily in 2025 in a spread of sectors from copper mining to energy, infrastructure and tourism, pumping $1bn into the economy.

In the first half of 2025, Botswana was basically flat for CA&S. Revenue, 47.4% of group revenue, fell -0.9%; profit accounted for 37.4% of group profit and was down -1.5%. This interim result unsettled the market and led to the share price weakness.

Over the past 12 months, CA&S is down about 25%. This is despite it reporting pleasing profit increases of 13% in Botswana (where the second half improved), 85% in Namibia and 20% in South Africa — all from a modest 2.3% increase in group revenue to R12.8bn. Overall group profit rose 10% to R861m with headline earnings ahead 17% to almost 144c a share.

IM understands that trade in Botswana for the first few months of 2026 has been satisfactory. Add in the ongoing benefits of restructuring in Namibia (the third-largest sales territory and the fastest-growing profit region) and the acquisition in March 2026 of 71% of Sunpac, and it seems reasonable to expect some momentum in the upcoming interim results.

At R198m, the Sunpac acquisition was one of CA&S’s largest recent deals. Sunpac is a South African distributor of branded and private-label cosmetic, oral care, baby products, hair care, personal care and home care goods. These include Unilever products that complement those that CA&S manages for Unilever South Africa. Sunpac has a range of local products and smaller independent global brands, as well as, importantly, its own private label brands — such as Kiss, Curls in Bloom and Nilotiqa. IM believes annual sales are about R1bn.

CA&S has spent significant capex in East Africa, a faster-growing region where it is expanding its footprint. Profits from this spending on infrastructure and supply-side services have yet to accrue.

CA&S has seen recent investor support, as the attractive earnings multiple attracts value-based institutions. IM believes interim results and the narrative for financial 2026 should calm market fears. Botswana should be stable, with growth in several territories including South Africa, where it should be in the double digits. The Sunpac deal should carry earnings growth into the mid-teens range.

IM places a recovery buy on CA&S — a mid-cap growth stock for the patient and for investors who buy into the African consumer growth trend.

The writer holds shares in CA&S