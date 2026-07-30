A Huge disconnect

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At 100c a share, telecommunications investment holding company Huge Group is valued at only about R170m.

That is hard to square with a reported net asset value of 945c a share. In other words, the market is valuing Huge at barely 10% of NAV. So what explains the (in)difference?

Huge Group (iress)

Part of the answer is probably structural. Huge is an illiquid small-cap, and at this size it is simply too small to matter to most institutional investors. Building a meaningful position would be difficult; exiting one could be harder still. That helps explain some of the discount. But it cannot explain all of it.

Management’s argument is that the market is still valuing Huge through the wrong lens. The group started life as a telecoms business, but CEO James Herbst now frames it as an ecosystem investor. Telecommunications, he says, has become commoditised, and the real value is not in the commodity but in its “enabling potential” — using connectivity to deepen customer relationships, power commerce and drive digital transformation.

The key turning point was the acquisition of the former Virgin Mobile South Africa in 2023, which management says changed Huge’s approach from standalone investments to building integrated enablement ecosystems.

That sounds like management-speak until one looks at Huge NXTGN. This is the group’s mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) platform, allowing retailers, banks and other brands to launch mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) propositions without building the infrastructure themselves. This is expected to be one of the higher-growth pockets of the South African telecoms market over the next few years, as brands use mobile offerings not just to sell airtime but to own more of the customer relationship. Regulatory change in the virtual network operator space should also help.

The early traction is meaningful. Huge NXTGN’s combined subscriber base increased from 9,013 in 2025 to 112,857 by 2026. Pick n Pay and Boxer are anchor customers, with Pick n Pay Mobile launched in July 2025 and Boxer relaunched in January 2026. The business also says it has built a pipeline beyond the initial two anchors, while Huge TNS was enabled as an enterprise MVNO in November 2025.

The broader portfolio is not standing still either. Portfolio-company ebitda increased from R149m to R177m before holding-company costs, though those costs rose from R9m to R26m. NAV increased from 929c to 945c, and the investment portfolio’s fair value rose to R1.595bn from R1.463bn. At the current share price, the market is effectively valuing Huge at roughly three times ebitda once net debt is included, broadly in line with where a mature telecoms operator such as Telkom trades. By contrast, the reported NAV implies an enterprise-value multiple closer to the low teens.

Huge TNS remains a solid cash generator. Revenue fell from R250m to R237m, but ebitda edged up from R83m to R84m as operating costs dropped from R64m to R47m. The business remains a network enabler for corporates, SMEs and home-office clients, selling connectivity, voice, SD-WAN, cybersecurity, PBX, cloud and hosting services. The problem is that this is still a competitive, mature telecoms business, and its valuation was cut sharply from R544m to R416m.

Huge Connect moved in the opposite direction. The value of its ordinary equity increased from R107m to R198m, while the preference shares were unchanged at R457m. Operationally, revenue increased from R171m to R181m and ebitda from R64m to R70m, but the gross profit margin fell from 55% to 45% and operating costs rose from R31m to R47m. It remains a valuable IoT and payments-connectivity platform, with 474,855 connected devices and SIMs, but a large portion of Huge Connect’s value sits in the preference share structure.

The most aggressive assumptions sit in the growth assets. Huge NXTGN is valued at R268m and Huge Digital at R133m. The valuations assume aggressive revenue growth and high sustainable ebit margins of above 50%. That may prove justified if the subscriber curve continues to steepen, but it is not a conservative valuation.

At Huge Distribution, revenue more than doubled from R53m to R112m and ebitda rose from R3m to R12m, helped by renewable-energy sales in Africa, but its valuation jumped from R2m to R88m. The valuation assumes double-digit revenue growth and a 16% sustainable gross margin.

Huge has completed the amalgamation of the Huge Connect and Huge TNS workforces, and total portfolio employment fell from 297 to 221 people. Huge TNS shows the benefit, with operating costs down sharply. But at group level, total expenses rose from R12m to R26m, partly because consulting and professional fees increased. The next set of results therefore needs to show the restructuring benefits more clearly.

The investment case ultimately turns on one question — should Huge be valued as a mature telecoms business, in which case the market’s scepticism is understandable, or as a high-growth ecosystem compounder, in which case the current discount looks extreme?

Raymond Steyn