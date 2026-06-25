Selling certainty

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Industrial supplies conglomerate Hudaco’s edge is an unfashionable mastery of stock, structure and self-control.

The group sources from more than 800 international suppliers, holds more than 230,000 line items and serves roughly 30,000 active customers through 29 businesses and more than 130 branches. Hudaco doesn’t sell parts. It sells certainty — the right bearing, battery or diesel engine spares, immediately available with technical advice, in markets where supplier lead times can stretch from three months to well over a year.

That promise turns distribution into a moat — and the ratios show what it costs to keep it. Inventory turnover fell from 2.54 times in 2021 to 2.14 in 2025, days outstanding rose from 144 to 170, and the cash conversion cycle lengthened from 140 to 168 days. In most businesses those numbers would look clumsy; at Hudaco they are the carrying cost of being the supplier that actually has the part.

The model is deliberately decentralised. Acquired businesses keep their brands, people and customer relationships. The group supplies capital and discipline; the businesses supply judgment and speed.

That design was tested hard. Load-shedding, port dysfunction, recession, riots, flooding — Hudaco moved through all of it and still produced R8.75bn in turnover, almost R1.1bn in operating profit, a 12.5% margin and 9.6% earnings growth in 2025.

The segment data makes the positioning visible. Consumer-related revenue barely moved to R3.8bn, while engineering consumables grew from R3.5bn to R4.97bn. Engineering operating income rose from R366m to R696m, but consumer-related fell from R552m to R477m. The ebitda margin climbed from 12.2% to 13.3%, and free cash flow before working-capital movements rose from roughly R736m to about R1bn.

It’s important to note that Hudaco chose not to chase project markets, not to centralise or to compete on price where it could compete on certainty. That restraint is the strategy. It works best in maintenance markets, where demand doesn’t collapse when capital investment dries up. A mine that stops because it couldn’t source a bearing doesn’t care what the part cost; it cares that it wasn’t there. Gross margin has averaged 37% over five years; the current 37.5% is near the cycle high.

The cash flow record is harder to read than it looks. Reported free cash flow fell from R620m in 2021 to R537m in 2023, then surged to R1.256bn in 2024 before settling at just over R1bn in 2025. The 2024 spike was flattered by working-capital release; strip that out, and underlying free cash flow rose steadily from roughly R736m to about R1bn. There is also a capex illusion. Reported capex runs only R69m to R105m a year, but bolt-on acquisitions added R81m in 2022, R171m in 2023, R112m in 2024 and R325m in 2025. The cash generation is real, but not all of it is freely distributable.

Management has been disciplined: reduce debt, buy back shares when acquisitions aren’t available at the right price, and only acquire when the deal strengthens the portfolio without compromising returns. Net borrowings fell to R508m in 2025.

At R195 per share, Hudaco trades on roughly an 8.25 times forward earnings multiple — an earnings yield of about 12.1%. The headline free cash flow yield is roughly 24.6%, but that flatters the true run rate: a harder-nosed estimate of sustainable annual free cash flow of around R750m-R850m still implies a cash flow yield of about 13.5%-15.4% on the current market value. Shareholder yield — dividends, buybacks and debt reduction combined — was about 14.2% in 2024 and 5.9% in 2025.

Street targets for Hudaco’s share price range from R221.20 to R252. Investors do not need heroic assumptions to get there; the market has only to price Hudaco like a durable industrial rather than a business waiting to be broken.

A South Africa-adjusted fair multiple of 9.5-10 times on a near-term earnings target of roughly R23.63 a share implies a fair value of about R225-R236 — an undervaluation of 15%-21%, with a margin of safety of 13%-17%. Even a conservative nine times earnings points to R213.

Hudaco Industries (Shaun Uthum)

Of course, the bear case is not hard to find. Hudaco is tied to South Africa, inventory-heavy and dependent on imported product. Energy-related businesses have shown how quickly enthusiasm turns into impairments; goodwill write-downs in 2024 and 2025 confirm not every acquisition works. Some recent free cash flow strength came from working-capital release that won’t repeat. This is a good business in a hard country, with real inventory risk, real acquisition risk and a market discount that is not entirely irrational.

But the companies that compound in a low-growth state are rarely the ones betting on an economic turn. These are the companies that treated dysfunction as the permanent environment and built accordingly. Hudaco’s inventory depth, decentralised model, and technical competence aren’t responses to South Africa’s problems. They are designed to profit from them.

Jeandré Pike