Adcorp looks to staff up its margins

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Staffing companies such as Adcorp are highly sensitive to the macro cycle.

When businesses turn cautious, hiring is often one of the first casualties. Similarly, when consumers are squeezed, demand for labour in retail, logistics, manufacturing and hospitality can also soften quickly. That makes the current backdrop — higher fuel prices, renewed inflationary pressure and the risk of higher-for-longer interest rates linked to the Middle East crisis — an obvious headwind for a group whose earnings are tied to business confidence and employment activity.

The difference is that Adcorp is not entering this period as the fragile business it was a few years ago. It now has no gearing, a sizeable cash balance, a leaner cost base and a management team prepared to walk away from poor-quality revenue.

The full-year 2026 results show that progress. Revenue fell 5.9% to R12.5bn, reflecting softer demand, contract churn and deliberate exits from lower-margin work. But the underlying quality improved. Gross margin rose from 9.8% to 9.9%, operating expenses fell 7.5%, operating profit increased 3.3% to R177.3m and headline earnings climbed 13% to 153c a share.

The second-half performance was especially encouraging. Adcorp reported headline earnings of 53c a share in the first half, implying about 100c a share in the second half. That acceleration suggests the result was not merely defensive cost-cutting. The business exited the year with stronger momentum, despite constrained conditions in both South Africa and Australia.

The valuation remains the main attraction. At a market value of roughly R720m, Adcorp trades on an earnings multiple of about four. Even that understates the case. The group ended February with unrestricted net cash of R342m, equal to almost half its market capitalisation. That implies the operating business is being valued on a very modest multiple for a company that is profitable, ungeared and cash generative.

Pleasingly, cash is being returned to shareholders. At the current share price, the dividend yield is about 11%. A high yield in a low-growth staffing business is not automatically a bargain, but Adcorp’s 47% payout ratio is conservative. Combined with the strength of the balance sheet, that suggests the dividend is sustainable, barring a severe cyclical downturn.

Adcorp needs to move further up the value chain if margins are to improve sustainably

The operational picture is mixed, as expected in staffing. Contingent Staffing South Africa was the standout, with revenue up from R3.71bn to R3.92bn and gross profit rising from R443m to R458m, despite a slight margin dip. Demand for workforce flexibility remained solid across BLU’s core base, while Zest performed well in hospitality and protein processing. This is also the part of Adcorp least exposed to the more dramatic AI scenarios: blue-collar labour in warehouses, factories, hospitality venues and processing plants is not easily replaced by digital agents.

Australia was under pressure. Contingent Staffing Australia’s revenue fell from R2.21bn to R1.65bn, although gross margin improved from 8.7% to 10.6% as the division shifted towards better-quality client relationships. The rebrand to BLU Australia, together with the launch of BLU Healthcare and Zest Australia, is aimed at reducing reliance on commodity staffing contracts and increasing exposure to health care, elderly care, hospitality and more recurring demand.

Professional Services Australia was weaker too, with revenue down from R4.01bn to R3.69bn and gross profit falling from R322m to R277m. Soft permanent recruitment and cautious client spending remain headwinds. This is also where AI uncertainty is most relevant. Demand for white-collar workers, especially in entry-level administrative, recruitment, technology and professional-services roles, could be affected over time as AI tools improve productivity. The scale and timing of that impact remain uncertain. AI may create new categories of work even as it reduces demand elsewhere, but it is a risk investors should not dismiss.

The year marked a strategic transition from BrandShift Adcorp to Adcorp Horizon. BrandShift was the repair phase — simplifying the group, consolidating brands, cutting duplicated costs and strengthening accountability. Adcorp Horizon is the repositioning phase aimed at moving the business from a traditional staffing intermediary into a broader workforce solutions platform. That means more outsourcing, managed services, sector specialisation, training, technology-enabled workforce planning and integrated solutions that solve client problems rather than merely supplying bodies.

AdCorp Holdings (Shaun Uthum)

That shift matters because Adcorp’s traditional moat is not especially wide. Staffing is structurally low-margin because clients can always hire directly, as Contingent Staffing Australia showed when revenue fell sharply after a major customer internalised its workforce requirements. Professional Services South Africa faced a similar setback, with Paracon hurt by subdued ICT contracting demand and the loss of a large client. These examples underline why Adcorp needs to move further up the value chain if margins are to improve sustainably.

At four times earnings, with almost half the market cap covered by unrestricted net cash and an 11% dividend yield, Adcorp offers a meaningful margin of safety. For investors who don’t mind small-cap illiquidity and macro sensitivity, it looks like a solid income share with scope for further profit improvement.